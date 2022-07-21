Each year the number of World War II survivors on island diminishes, and so does firsthand accounts of a significant time in Guam’s history.
But that doesn’t mean this part of history will vanish.
At the Sumay Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, young people shared with The Guam Daily Post an understanding of the importance of keeping war survivor stories alive.
"It's heartbreaking, really, in a sense that we are losing the people who experienced this firsthand and have the truest account of what happened here 78 to 80 years ago," said 17-year-old Ethan Rosalin. "But it is also very comforting that we have people who have recorded these stories so that us and future generation can learn about it."
Rosalin, an intern with the Governor’s Youth Summer Internship program, attended the memorial ceremony for the first time Wednesday. He also shared that he could not recall hearing a firsthand account of the war.
“Mostly secondhand accounts from teachers, from online sources. It’s very important that we as a CHamoru people, especially because we are not that numerous, that we learn the history of our elders, how they used to live so that we can build on that and use the lessons that they teach us,” Rosalin said.
Rosalin was knowledgeable about the history of Sånta Rita-Sumai as he excitedly shared that Sumai was once the hub of the island.
“Sumai, before the war, was very vibrant and bustling village that hosted a ton of businesses. Like, we had a sea ramp here, the first hotel the Pan American hotel was here and also hosted essential military installations like the Marine barracks and a telecommunications line connected America and Asia together,” he said.
To be able to visit the Sumay Cemetery in remembrance of those who died during the war was a "surreal" moment for Rosalin.
“It's very surreal to think that an entire village used to stand here and that we are standing in sacred grounds. The burial site of many families that have lived decades before I was even born,” Rosalin said.
He wished that he could hear firsthand accounts from his elders.
“I really do. My great-grandparents, they lived during the war but they, unfortunately, passed before I could really understand the stories that they would teach us,” he said.
Rosalin encouraged other youth to speak with elders in their families to learn more about Guam’s history.
“If you have grandparents or great-grandparents that lived during the war you should ask them or wait for them to be ready to tell you, because these stories are very interesting and important for us to know,” Rosalin said.
Sixteen-year-old Jin Chung, also an intern, shared Rosalin’s sentiments. Like Rosalin, Chung has turned to research to learn more about what transpired decades ago.
“After the occupation, many of the residents were relocated to Sånta Rita, which was the main catalyst between the name change of Sånta Rita-Sumai,” Chung said. “A lot of what I learned is independent research … it’s really cool to be here now to experience history in person.”
Guam is Chung’s home and although he is not CHamoru, he said the island is part of him and so is its history. A history he believes youth can keep alive.
“I am feeling hopeful. I think the island has a strong oral tradition still and these stories, memories, through memorials or fables will be passed on and so even if the firsthand accounts fade over time. The meaning and themes, I don’t think it will be forgotten," he said.