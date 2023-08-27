There wasn’t enough evidence to prove exigent circumstances exist for the Superior Court of Guam to order a temporary injunction against the Guam Department of Education and the Guam Education Board.
The first hearing in the lawsuit filed against GDOE Superintendent Kenneth Swanson and the Guam Education Board was held virtually on Friday with Judge Dana Gutierrez. The matter before her was an ex parte motion in which attorney Daniel Somerfleck sought a temporary injunction.
“To be very clear, what we request today is that the court grant a temporary injunction and schedule an order to show cause hearing where we can show to the court our basis for preliminary injunction and if the court so desire, treat that as the trial as well,” Somerfleck said. “We are seeking an order that they follow the Adequate Education Act and Guam law. ... The second thing we are requesting, which is also actually required by law, is that they present a systemic corrective action plan with deadlines of how GDOE will provide plaintiffs and other similarly situated GDOE students with an adequate education as defined by law.”
Somerfleck represents two special needs students and their parents in the lawsuit, which alleges that the superintendent and school board failed to meet the Adequate Education Act by not providing a certified teacher in the classroom of one student and failed to provide a safe and healthy environment for the other student, leading to irreparable harm.
“We have a very strong case. What we’re seeking to do is basically enforce Guam law and what we are looking at are safety and sanitation, cleanliness and actual teachers teaching our children. So that is the nutshell. … At this point, we would like an order basically putting them on notice that they’re required to follow Guam law, required to develop a corrective action plan,” Somerfleck said.
Somerfleck stressed the plaintiffs weren't asking for anything that isn’t already required by law or by the Legislature. Assistant Attorney General Fred Nishihara, the GEB and GDOE's legal counsel, would play on that statement later during the hearing in building his defense that exigent circumstances didn't exist to warrant a temporary injunction.
“On Aug. 5 of this year, Public Law 37-32 came into effect. ... There are these reporting requirements for schools that had not yet done sanitary inspections to go ahead and open up. The two schools that are in question today fall under that specific law. The Legislature did mandate a monthly reporting requirement. ... Thus, the first report due to the Legislature in addition to monthly oversight hearing. ... So, basically what I am saying is the remedy that Mr. Somerfleck is requesting is addressed in legislation under P.L. 37-32,” Nishihara said.
Gutierrez ruled in favor of the defense in deciding not to grant the temporary injunction.
Beyond the ex parte motion, Gutierrez also took care of some housekeeping issues, providing notice to the parties that she may at some point need to remove herself from the case.
Gutierrez said her sister is an employee of GDOE and works at Astumbo Elementary, which at this juncture in the case isn't part of the litigation. The complaint only identifies the two schools that the students identified in the complaint attended in school year 2022-2023.
At the beginning of the hearing, Nishihara didn't object to the judge presiding over the case, though there was a moment when the possibility of conflict did arise, when Somerfleck made a request to the court to grant him and inspectors access to all 41 public school facilities as part of discovery.
The request wasn't granted.
Gutierrez set the next hearing for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15.