Bill 346-36 began as a project to try to increase retirement retention and morale within the ranks of law enforcement professionals but in the months it took to create the bill it evolved and became “something truly exciting for all our government of Guam employees,” according to Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, the bill’s author.
A study was conducted to determine the feasibility of allowing law enforcement professionals the ability to retire at 55 years old like law enforcement professionals in other parts of the United States.
“This bill would allow our law enforcement officers to do just that with a minimum of 25 years of service. If they work a shorter time with the government but have five years of service they could retire at the age of 75 without penalty,” Terlaje said during a public hearing on the bill Friday.
The study found that expanding the defined benefit plan, known as DB 1.75, could create a better annuity package by increasing the rate of accrued for all government employees.
“So for long-term government of Guam employees, those with five years of service or more, their actual actuary, their accrued rate would be increased to 2.75 rather than 1.75 currently offered under the DB 1.75 plan,” Terlaje said.
At the request of the Legislature and the governor, the Government of Guam Retirement Fund worked to construct the bill that would boost current employees' retirement annuity, allow members from the DC plan to migrate to the enhanced DB 1.75 plan and ensure that the option is available to future employees.
“This would allow government of Guam employees to retire with dignity and enough money coming in to enjoy the sunset of their lives. The best thing about all this is it’s cost-effective and sustainable,” Terlaje said.
The cost to the government for the enhanced benefits plan is 0.14% or roughly $230,000 annually.
“This bill will help so many of our employees and provide more money for the community moving forward and it’s a win-win situation for everyone in Guam not just the public sector,” Terlaje said as he asked his colleagues to support the measure when it is in the Legislature's the voting file.
Department of Administration Director Edward Birn supported the measure in principle, telling lawmakers DOA is responsible for recruiting and retaining the “best candidates for positions within the government."
“Certainly the Department of Administration welcomes any change which enhances benefits within the physical responsibility, … anything that encourages the best to commit themselves to government service. And if you are in a pension plan you are committed, and hopefully, during the course of candidates' careers they would want to stay with the government of Guam,” Birn said.
A dependable and reliant pension plan is important to that goal, however, as Birn pointed out, a pension plan isn’t always the first thought on a candidate's mind when applying for a government job.
“But it’s something that everybody needs to think about, and nobody knows what’s going to happen in the future physically worldwide. So it’s something we all need to make sure that those who do join government service are well apprised of, well understand and obviously one of the most important things to understand is, if you want to benefit the most you have to stay in government service,” Birn said.
He testified he only just received the actuary report, noting that it’s fairly complex and that he had a few questions to follow up on. According to Birn, his questions include how the plan went from focusing on law enforcement personnel to all government employees.
“There are parts in it that I would like to inquire more about. What has happened here is that the simple question about enhancing the benefits for certain law enforcement personnel has now been expanded into a plan to expand the 1.75 ... defined benefit plan. I am not sure how that happened,” Birn said.
He wanted to understand how the amendments were made to the draft legislation.
“But the way this actuary report is presented, doesn’t set out those three different steps and I certainly would like to ask some questions about that,” the DOA director said.
He also questioned some of the assumptions made in the report, in particular, the number of people who may be affected.
"I just don't know the number of people that would opt to take the 1.75 plan who were given that option originally, but chose not to do it - but may have rethought the choice, or those new employees who are now coming along who currently don't have the option to join the 1.75 plan would be given the option to do so. So fairly critical assumptions were made about that those may be very valid. I just don’t know, and I would certainly like to ask those questions,” Birn said.
While Terlaje touted the measure would be cost-effective, Birn noted that a quick review of the costs showed the plan is “very cost-sensitive.”
“A very small change in assumption can change the cost quite considerably,” he said as he asked permission to spend a bit more time to review the actuary report for the bill.
Deputy Attorney General Stephanie Mendiola also expressed concerns, while registering support for improving the retirement system for some of the 200 employees employed with the Office of the Attorney General. Mendiola noted, however, their testimony Friday advocated specifically for law enforcement personnel.
“Our concern with Bill 346, as it’s currently drafted, is that our law enforcement officers at the AG’s office are excluded. So, in short, we’re just asking that they be included. As I understand it was not the intent to exclude them,” Mendiola said.
Mendiola referred to Section 7 of the bill, which pertained to early retirement for law enforcement officers.
“Perhaps unintentionally the relevant language within Section 1 is inconsistent with the corresponding provision in Section 7,” Mendiola said.
The OAG wanted clarification on the use of the term “uniformed personnel” as it is used interchangeably with law enforcement.
“Legally and functionally the two terms are not interchangeable. And so we ask that the committee consider how to revise the bill to include that and we provided some options for your consideration. I understand the sponsor’s office and the committee are willing to work on that,” Mendiola said.
The OAG provided the following amendment options for consideration.
“First to amend section ... to add the phrase 'or who is a designated investigator at the Office of the Attorney General,' after the term 'uniformed personnel,' alternatively to amend the bill to replace all references to uniform personnel with 'category one peace officers,' the definition of which more accurately captures LEO positions - or alternatively amend the definition of 'uniform personnel' under (Guam law) to include designated investigators of the Office of the Attorney General,” Mendiola suggested.