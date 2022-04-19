Del. Michael San Nicolas and longtime journalist Sabrina Salas Matanane on Tuesday formally launched their gubernatorial ticket, signaling an action-packed Democratic primary election in August.
"I'm tired of the negative politics," Salas Matanane, who had just resigned from KUAM as its managing director for local productions for years, said.
She was referring to "good people" who want to step up and run for public office but don't do so for fear of "political retribution" and fear of losing their jobs or risking their family members' jobs.
"I'm not gonna lie. I am terrified, right. But at the end of the day, I lost my job, I lost my car, I lost my health insurance, I lost everything but the risk is worth it. And that is why I'm here today," she said right after she and San Nicolas, along with their families and supporters, picked up their gubernatorial candidate packet at the Guam Election Commission in Tamuning.
The longtime journalist said she knew there would be negativity and "so much attacks against me, against my family" when events unfolded on Monday.
"But it’s worth the risk, like I said. Somebody has to step up. Somebody has to stand up for the people of Guam, and I am putting everything on the line," she said. "More than 20 years in this business and I'm ready, I'm really ready to make a difference."
The San Nicolas, Salas Matanane ticket will be challenging Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio in the Democratic primaries in August.
Whoever emerges victorious will face off with, what is so far the only team on the Republican side, former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada, in the November polls.
San Nicolas, who is serving his second term as Guam's nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, said two gubernatorial tickets have declared their candidacy "and neither of them have been talking about the people of Guam."
"So today, we’re just so grateful that we’re able to have a day like this, where we’re finally going to bring the focus away from the negativity, away from the politics, away from the distractions, and back on the people," he told reporters right outside the GEC office in Tamuning.
San Nicolas and Matanane answered wide-ranging questions about their campaign focus, as well as the still ongoing congressional ethics investigation into the delegate.
The delegate said he maintains the position that he's not going to be discussing the investigation "out of respect for the process" that he said is confidential.
"We didn't allow it to be an issue during the last congressional race and it certainly is not going to be an issue in this gubernatorial race," he said.
Salas Matanane, who also reported on the stories about San Nicolas' ethics investigation since 2019, along with the rest of the local media, said she has discussed this with San Nicolas since "it was a concern of mine."
"I've read the confidentially leaked documents from 2 ½-3 years ago but what I've also read ... from just a month ago, that we have $320 million sitting in a bank. Why aren't we putting that money out to help people? Why are we dangling it 'oh we’re getting close to the election, let's give some money away. I wouldn't be surprised after we leave, there's a press release coming out, 'Hey we’re gonna give out bonuses' or whatever," Salas Matanane said.
The governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, on Tuesday said "our democracy empowers any eligible member of our community to run for elected office, and we look forward to productive and positive civic engagement."
"Governor Leon Guerrero and Lieutenant Governor Tenorio remain focused on leading Guam’s recovery, moving our island forward, and securing our path to prosperity for the People of Guam. To this end, as our Administration continues its work for our People, inquiries regarding campaign matters are directed to the campaign committee," she said.
This story will be updated.