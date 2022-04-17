Thieves broke into the Guam Football Association’s maintenance container and stole 20 high-mast stadium lights last week.
Officers with the Guam Police Department’s Dededo Precinct Command received the burglary complaint April 8.
According to a preliminary GPD report, contract workers were at the GFA training center in Harmon, installing high-mast stadium lights. When work was completed for the day, they secured the equipment in GFA'S maintenance container.
When they returned for work the next morning, they discovered the maintenance container had been broken into. They took inventory and determined 20 lights were stolen.
Guam Crime Stoppers is asking the community for assistance with this investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip information will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.