An unlicensed chiropractor operating through Aligned Guam concerned the Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners as it is allegedly being done illegally and unsafe.
A complaint to the board, designated with the number 2205, was filed against the chiropractor on Sept. 27, by a licensed chiropractor.
Gregory Miller, a chiropractor who is assigned to investigate the complaint, identified the non-licensed chiropractor as Jonathan Kim.
“He does a mobile practice. I don’t go to people’s houses or what. He’s all over Instagram, I am not sure, but (the doctor) who filed that complaint also sent all these pictures of people getting manipulated,” Miller said. “You know if you are going to do it illegally, it’s probably (not) best to take movies of it and put it online, but he did.”
Besides allegedly operating illegally, Miller noted that the operation was “sketchy" for other reasons as well.
“Because he’s blocked all the chiropractors from his Instagram posts. So usually these videos come from the chiropractor’s staff who can just follow him. But again, blatantly practicing chiropractic without a license,” he said.
But what really concerns Miller is the techniques Kim allegedly uses in his practice.
“He does techniques which I consider to be very dangerous and not only cause injury but what could be devastating injury. If you were to sit down and watch the videos there’s this device called a Y-strap that was made famous on YouTube videos. And of course YouTube videos everything is kind of weird and strange … but Guam has a very (high) incidence of a congenital malformation called ossification of the posterior ligaments of the spine,” Miller said.
He explained that inside the spinal cord is the posterior ligament which can ossify, which means it starts to change into bone.
“And it's very common out here. … So the fear would be, he would yank on somebody’s neck with this device and then cause rupture of this ligament which is now partially ossified or turned into bone and that could cause paralysis,” Miller said.
The unsafe technique used by Kim led Miller to come to the conclusion that Kim may not even be a chiropractor.
“I don’t think he knows what he's doing, but, you know, you could damage something. On paper, we would say he's a chiropractor, but we are not even sure if he is a chiropractor. So this particular complaint I consider an emergency and we need emergency action on this,” Miller said.
Miller has already talked with legal counsel and noted the case is a priority.
“This guy needs to be stopped before someone gets messed up big time,” he concluded.
'All for fun'
The Guam Daily Post spoke with Kim, who was surprised to discover a complaint had been filed against him.
He claimed that he was never contacted personally regarding the complaint. Kim was adamant that although he is certified in chiropractic care, he is not engaging in illegal chiropractic services.
“I think they think I do chiropractic (services) but I don’t. I never mentioned the word chiropractor to anybody. Maybe they saw the videos and they thought I was doing chiropractic, but I never identified anything as chiropractic. I don’t know why they’re saying it's chiropractic,” Kim said. “I did the videos and it was all for fun. I actually work for Le Balance Guam. I work part time and it’s a corrective muscle therapy massage."
Kim claimed that he got guidance from the doctors at Le Balance regarding what he’s doing with Aligned Guam, which he says is not a business.
"From what the doctors there told me as long as we don’t mention chiropractic we are OK. The board of Allied Health spoke to our doctors there,” he said. “Aligned Guam is not a business page. It was made for just making fun videos. So I think there’s a misunderstanding."
Miller was asked by the board to put his findings in writing for the board’s review. However, the complaint did shine a light on an issue that arose during the pandemic.
The Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners chairwoman and psychologist Mamie Balajadia reported that since COVID-19, individuals have come to Guam and began practicing different health professions without licensure.
“I think the public are not aware of it. Or they go there and unless they’re being hurt, they don’t report it to the board, so that’s something that we need to work on,” Balajadia said.
Miller concurred and said part of the problem is that there could be other similar cases out there.
"Probably a bit of exaggeration, but all of a sudden we are finding, for instance, at the Lotte Hotel, which has a spa, a very nice spa, but I have had four or five patients who said, ‘Yeah, they manipulate there.’ And Dr. Amy Gates was saying she had two patients injured by manipulation at the spa. So it’s even at the higher-end spas. They seem to be taking a lot more liberties," he said.
Part of the reason the illegal chiropractic practices may be happening in these scenarios may have something to do with where the spas originated.
“Some of the eastern Asian countries might also include manipulation but it doesn't here. Here, their license is a business license. There’s no professional massage license so basically they are only supposed to massage, they aren’t even supposed to do cupping or other things. And (for spinal) manipulation, especially on Guam, we have special cases that’s inherent in our population,” Miller said.
In the past, legislation was introduced to require a license to practice massage therapy, however, Balajadia said it did not move forward because massage therapy businesses were against the legislation.
“I think with this discussion here, that needs to be apparently revived,” she said. “The board really needs to go back and take a look at this and solicit the attention of our Legislature, to take a look at this again and off shoot from chiropractor, physical therapy and acupuncture.”