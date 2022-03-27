Three hospitalized after four car crash in Tumon

Three people were rushed to local hospitals following a serious car crash in Tumon early Sunday morning.
It happened around 2:30 a.m along Pale San Vitores road near the JFK hill traffic light, according to Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Reilly.
Four cars were involved in the crash. Images circulated on social media showing the wreckage.
Two people involved in the crash were taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital, while one other was rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.
Their conditions have not yet been released.
Ambulance units from Tamuning, Barrigada, and Dededo fire stations along with advance life support units from Sinajana responded.
Guam police officers also responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.