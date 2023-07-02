Three male inmates were charged in connection to a prison contraband scheme that allegedly involved a Department of Corrections officer in April.
On June 9, Rickey McIntosh, 46, Alvin Quinata, 40, and Thomas Taitano, 31, were indicted in the Superior Court of Guam on charges of promoting prison contraband — a controlled substance — as second-degree felonies and promoting prison contraband as misdemeanors, which allegedly stem from an incident on April 23.
Although the indictment doesn't detail the men's alleged conduct, DOC records show McIntosh, Quinata and Taitano all were confined at the prison on April 23, the same day a DOC officer reportedly tried to bring contraband into the prison.
According to court documents, DOC officer Travis Venus on April 23 had a bag containing four baggies of chewing tobacco, two vape pens, two small baggies of methamphetamine and a fabricated glass pipe with a bulbous end.
Venus allegedly told officers he picked up food from a man in Mangilao to be given to an inmate and didn't know there was anything other than food in the bag. Venus was charged in the Superior Court of Guam the next day.
About two weeks later, two women — Victoria Agulto and Theresa Blas — were accused of being involved in the same contraband case.
According to the women's charging document, Agulto told police officers her boyfriend was an inmate who instructed her to buy items that would be smuggled to him in the prison. Agulto was heard on PayTel calls talking to her boyfriend while she was shopping for the items— mustard, ketchup, hot dogs, buns and two vape pens.
The items allegedly were to be placed in the mustard bottle before being brought to DOC. Agulto denied that there was meth inside of it.
As for Blas, PayTel records indicate she discussed bringing a "pipe and the black stuff" along with an item that had THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high, to an inmate.
Charging documents for Venus, Agulto and Blas didn't reveal inmate names. However, a review of McIntosh, Quinata and Taitano's confinement records show they were arrested on May 12 and the case number for GPD matched the number found in the magistrate's complaints for Venus, Agulto and Blas.
Confined
McIntosh, Quinata and Taitano were confined at DOC at the time of the alleged contraband scheme for various and unrelated offenses.
Quinata was there since pleading guilty to manslaughter and being sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2008.
According to Post files, Quinata was charged in connection to the death of his former boss, Un Chong Kim, after her lifeless body was found near the stairs of Sella Bay Overlook on Jan. 17, 2007. Quinata allegedly had gotten into an argument with Kim over money she owed him.
McIntosh had been confined at DOC since May 2022 after leading police officers on a chase through Dededo and being found with more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and $1,500 in cash, Post files state.
Taitano was confined in April 2022 for charges stemming from refusing to pull over and then resisting arrest once he stopped the car and ran into a jungle area in Dededo. Taitano also was accused of kicking a police officer in the chest.
Taitano pleaded guilty in October last year to the charges and was sentenced to three months, but remained confined for a conviction stemming from the 2019 killing of Keith Castro.
According to Post files, Taitano struck Castro multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence before Joshua Rivera Palacios shot Castro.
Taitano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for attacking Castro and was sentenced to five years, with all but 18 months suspended. However, a violation to his parole kept him confined, with an expected release date in January 2024, according to Guam Parole Board records.