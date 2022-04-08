While Guam's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, it's now too late to organize many of the annual village events that the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled since 2020, including Hågat's Mango Festival and Agana Heights' Coconut Festival.
And despite the lifting of any numerical limit on the number of people who can socially gather outdoors and the anticipated return of more tourists, Adelup has yet to announce the return of the festive Wednesday Night Market at CHamoru Village in Hagåtña.
Agana Heights' annual Coconut Festival is held every April, but COVID-19 canceled it in 2020, 2021 and again this year.
"The time is now too short for the planning and preparations needed," Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald said Monday.
It's only last week that Guam's COVID-19 community risk level improved to "low" based on new federal metrics, according to the governor's office.
"We were not sure when it would be safe to hold the festival again. It's too late now to plan a festival for April. We haven't made the coconut oil, coconut candies and other products that are usually featured in this festival," McDonald said.
He's hopeful that the festival will have its comeback in 2023, along with the opening of a community garden in Agana Heights.
Planning for Hågat's famed Mango Festival every May usually begins in January.
But in January, Guam was in an omicron-linked surge that resulted in skyrocketing numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and dead-on-arrival cases, said Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico.
"It breaks my heart to say that we still wouldn't be able to hold the Mango Festival this May again," Susuico said Monday. "By the time we got the information that cases are now low, it's already too close to (host) the event and it takes months to prepare for this kind of festival."
Even a small-scale mango festival, he said, wouldn't be feasible.
Yigo's festival in honor of citrus fruits, from sweet oranges to tangerines, also won't be held again this year because of pandemic concerns, said Mayor Anthony Sanchez.
Talo′fo′fo′ Mayor Vicente Taitague on Thursday said the village's annual Banana Festival is usually held in April but it could be held sometime in September.
Malesso's popular Crab Festival didn't happen in March.
Malesso Mayor Ernest Chargualaf said planning for the March festival usually starts in November but at the time, the island was still reeling from the delta surge so the village decided to wait.
"It takes months of planning to hold this festival in the crab capital of Guam. Months prior to that, we needed raffle drawing to raise funds and write letters to businesses who could help donate to the festival," he said. "While we didn't have the Crab Festival, we would be hosting an Easter egg hunt for Malesso children on April 16 at the Malesso baseball field."