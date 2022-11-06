An opportunity is available for CHamoru language teachers and aspiring CHamoru language teachers to join the third cohort for the Nina’fitmen i Fina’nå’gue yan Ineyak i Fino’ CHamoru program, which is designed to enhance local capacity for these instructors.
The program is funded through a grant from the Administration for Native Americans American Rescue Plan, or ANA ARP, and will provide an opportunity for CHamoru language teachers and aspiring CHamoru language teachers to enroll in four orthography training courses offered at the Guam Community College, according to a release.
The courses include: Immersion Method for CHamoru Language Teaching I, Best Practices for Literacy Instruction, CHamoru Composition and I Fina'nå'guen i Historia yan i Lina'la' i Taotao Tåno' (Teaching CHamoru History and Culture).
"Each course aims to build enhanced teacher capacity to teach CHamoru as language arts using immersion techniques and is focused on place-based curriculum with standardized content for instruction in CHamoru language, history, and culture,” a release from the Kumisión i Fino' CHamoru yan i Fina'nå'guen i Historia yan i Lina'la' i Taotao Tåno' (Kumisión) said.
Program participants in Cohort 3 are allowed to enroll in one of the four courses per semester to earn three college credits per course, which may be applied toward a CHamoru Language and Culture Teacher/Educator Certification.
The Kumisión encouraged prospective students to enroll now as the application period has opened.
"The application period for Cohort 3 is now open and will be accepted through Dec. 12, complete with all GCC enrollment and registration requirements. Space is limited to 15 participants per cohort. Approved applicants must commit to begin at the start of the GCC Spring 2023 semester,” the release said.