The trial for a man accused of breaking into a home and raping a woman started in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.
In February 2022, Robby Narruhn was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.
According to charging documents, Narruhn allegedly broke into a Harmon residence, where a woman known to him woke up to the suspect allegedly raping her. The victim reported that Narruhn held a pair of scissors against her lower back during the alleged rape.
Before Narruhn fled the scene, he allegedly told the victim that "this is between you and me" before leaving the residence, court documents state.
The victim's roommate told police she found the woman in her room crying, adding that it appeared the suspect entered through the front window.
About two months after being charged, Narruhn was released from prison and placed on electronic monitoring. Narruhn was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and was to have no contact with the woman.
On Monday, Narruhn's trial began with jury selection before Judge Vernon Perez.