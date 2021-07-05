Triple J donates vehicle to USO Guam, once again

For the 16th year in a row, Triple J Auto Group donated a vehicle to support USO Guam’s transportation needs in executing its mission of strengthening America’s service members by connecting them with family, home and country throughout their service to the nation, according to a release from USO Guam.
This year’s gift, a 2021 Ford Explorer, will be instrumental to the USO in program delivery for its three centers at USO Andersen, Tumon Bay and Naval Base Guam, and for outreach programming at U.S. Marine Corps Camp Blaz, the Guam National Guard and U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, and in delivering goods to deployed units training throughout the island. Triple J Enterprises, has cumulatively donated more than $275,000 in financial and in-kind support to USO Guam since 2006.