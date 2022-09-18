Keep your raincoats and umbrellas handy, wet weather will continue through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, which noted that a tropical disturbance is expected to develop late Sunday, west of Agrihan.
In a release from the Offices of Homeland Security and Civil Defense issued on Saturday, officials anticipated between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall, with locally heavier amounts in excess of 4 to 6 inches possible through Tuesday.
"Localized flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas, while flash flooding will be possible in areas of heaviest rainfall, especially near steep terrain,” the release said.
With that much rain expected, island residents in areas prone to flooding were advised to remain alert and make preparations to reduce flooding.
"Those living in flood-prone areas should keep aware of conditions in the event of heavy showers over the island; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize flooding and watch for any additional advisories,” the release said.
The GHS/OCD and NWS are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as the tropical disturbance develops.
NWS also advised residents that gusty winds are possible in the coming week.
"Residents of the Marianas need to closely monitor this situation as additional watches, advisories and/or warnings could be issued," the local weather office posted on its Facebook page.
For the latest advisory information visit www.weather.gov/gum.