The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office is monitoring a tropical disturbance, Invest Area 94W.
It is expected to track slowly westward, passing south of Guam in the coming days and pass just north of Yap by early next week, according to a statement from the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.
For Guam and the Northern Marianas, breezy and showery conditions are expected Saturday as 94W passes south, with potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Through Saturday and Sunday, moderate to fresh trade winds persist, keeping a threat of a high risk of rip currents. Residents are encouraged to avoid hazardous rip currents, especially along east facing reefs and beaches. Additionally, it's important to heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs, officials said.
A high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through late tonight. Dangerous rip currents are expected along east facing reefs. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous conditions. If caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, face the shore and call or wave for help.
Although the disturbance poses no direct threat to the Marianas, the community is advised to stay up to date with the latest information and prepare for wetter weather today.
Those living in flood-prone areas should keep aware of conditions in the event of any heavy showers over the island; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize flooding and watch for any additional advisories.
Meteorologists offer the following tips:
• Swim near a lifeguard.
• If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline.
• If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.