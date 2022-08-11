If you stroll down Tumon during the day, you may see tourists leisurely shopping and walking the streets, but it’s nowhere near the hustle and bustle seen several years ago. At night, the Tumon strip is still a “ghost town.”
“Tumon is still a ghost town, there is little to no car and foot traffic at night besides the 5 p.m. rush home. There’s nothing and ... it’s not healthy, it's not good, it's not working,” said Thomas Peinhopf, owner of Livehouse, a bar in Tumon. “Tourism, the Japanese market, is very sensitive to begin with and little change in the economy or crisis impacts right away. I haven’t seen any Japanese tourists coming back into the night scene. Maybe they are at the hotels if they are present. … I have seen a little bit more of a Korean uptick, obviously there is barely any Russian or Chinese tourism.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the tourism markets, it also impacted the local market, which is the other slice of the population that businesses also rely on to survive.
“Our nightlife scene also benefits from tourism workers. As a lot of businesses are shuttered and people are trying to catch up on their personal life, they’re not spending the money to go out. It’s a difficult mix, our business is doing all right, we have a decent name and we’ve been there for many years. I think we have a strong following and a good reputation. But it sure is not easy right now,” he said.
The impact isn’t centralized to the Tumon strip. Peinhopf owns a second bar in Harmon, The Shady Lady. He has seen a difference in the customer trends between the two locations.
“In Tumon, you’ll always have foot traffic but, right now, we don’t have that much. I see a trend that local people stay away from Tumon, maybe it's a perception that Tumon is busy, it's crowded or Tumon has no parking. But I can assure everybody even on the weekends unless you have a large ship in, it's smooth, you’ll find parking,” he said. “I see the trends and we are well-connected within the small business community, we know when it’s hurting. I think businesses need to be encouraged to be here, stay here, welcomed here, to be appreciated, the government is there no matter what, businesses are different, it’s a different mindset. It just needs to be more pro-business. Businesses are everything, that’s what gives jobs and pays taxes.”
The scenario playing out in Guam’s economy is interesting as on one side the military buildup brings promise of revenue and jobs for the island, but on the other side, the pandemic stripped the island’s No. 1 economy — tourism — to a slow crawl on the path of recovery.
“Businesses closed, people move off island, so we have less of a pool, or the cake got smaller. We have less people on Guam for sure. Local residents moved off island and, at the same time, you also need to look at these international happenings, between Taiwan and China,” he said.
Peinhopf stressed the importance of international developments as he noted the impact to business owners’ third revenue market — the military.
“Even the military market locally is impacted, you can tell … the focus is not the nightlife, the focus is the safety and security of the region and island,” he said.
Right now Peinhopf is operating the two bars as best he can.
“We are operating at the best we can in terms of our sales and controlling our expenses well. It takes a lot of effort and the small business owner doing work. Right now I am actually here cleaning up, stocking up and preparing because I cannot afford an extra person doing it,” he said.
The smaller consumer base means that it will take time for him to be able to get back to pre-pandemic employment levels even though there is interest from job seekers.
“We get phone calls every week, two to three phone calls a week, but ... really my truthful answer needs to be I need the customers first before I have the employees there. Without business, I can’t hire.”
The pandemic and business closures forced Peinhopf to lay off his employees — employees he couldn’t get back.
“Many of them actually left island so we had to replace half. We do have a good group of people, a sense of loyalty and belonging because we are small. We take care of each other,” he said.
Inflation only adds to the challenge of running a business today.
“Prices went up significantly. … The beverage portion went up a lot, just a can of soda went from, like, 35 cents to 75 cents. If the ice goes up and soda goes up, there goes the prices. We try to keep them stable, our offering with the common drinks and basic drinks we left the same. There are some items that we have on the shelf that are almost exclusive because not many other places offer them so if those had to be raised, we adjusted them,” he said.
He said he used to be able to plan month to month but the uncertainty of the economy coupled with inflation doesn’t allow for that now.
“What can I say, we live now day-by-day and week-by-week and see what happens. We used to plan ahead by month but now we are just doing it by the week,” he said. “Some liquor bottles that were $40 to $60 went up to $150, so you have to do the math on each of the pours and figure out what’s the right price, figure out if you can go that high and what’s the limit for the customers.”
Inflation has business owners like Peinhopf looking closer at other reoccurring expenditures like power.
“The power bills for sure, we really pay even more attention when to turn it on, when to turn it off and if you do work in the establishment during off hours, do you need to turn on the A/C? Just things like you would do at home,” Peinhopf said.
Despite the challenges to today’s business owner, Peinhopf is happy to see other small businesses beginning their journey.
“I am positively surprised that there are small business opening. I think they have the same struggle as the old, well-established businesses, because, like I said, the market and customer market base is just smaller than before the pandemic,” he said.
He hopes that a census is done to gauge the current local population.