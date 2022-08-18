The two men involved in the alleged murder of a man whose remains were found in Chalan Pago earlier this year pleaded not guilty to charges filed against them.
Manny Murciano Jr. and Robert Revels denied their involvement in the death of Stevy Villanueva who was apparently shot before the men accused of murdering him cut off his head, arms and legs, and dumped his torso at an abandoned property off Route 10 in Chalan Pago in January.
Murciano and Revels appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Wednesday afternoon to plead not guilty to their charges.
Despite Revels' attorney William Pole withdrawing from the case due to a conflict of interest stemming from past representation of one of the witnesses, Pole asserted Revels' right to a speedy trial.
Revels was then appointed Sam Teker to represent him.
Murciano was charged with murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
Revels was charged with hindering apprehension as a third-degree felony.
Murder
On Jan. 29, criminal investigators responded to the scene in Chalan Pago after the Guam Fire Department was called to a report of a trash fire and found a human torso, court documents state.
The investigation remained open with police being able to use tattoos on the torso in an attempt to identify Villanueva.
Police then revealed earlier this month Villanueva's death was drug related, alleging Villanueva owed debt to Murciano and Revels and Villanueva got into an argument with them over an unnamed woman.
Witnesses allegedly told investigators they heard Murciano yelling at Villanueva before hearing gunfire.
It wasn't until July 7 that an informant told detectives he confronted Revels after seeing him and Murciano move out of their apartment days after shooting and cleaning a black Nissan Pathfinder, documents state.
Two other sources told authorities Murciano shot Villanueva and Revels helped in getting rid of the body and evidence, according to court documents.