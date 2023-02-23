UMS implements 'No Bag Policy' in response to threat

Untalan Middle School has implemented a "no bag" policy in response to an alleged bomb threat according to parents the Guam Daily Post spoke with at the Barrigada school, and its administrators will excuse students who stay home through the end of the week.
UMS advised parents and guardians that students would not be able to bring bags to the campus on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24 through email as well as through social media.
A message circulating social media addressed to the parents noted that the school was informed of a potential threat, though it did not disclose the nature of the threat.
“Precautionary and preventive measures will be taken, and the Guam Police Department has been notified. In collaboration with the School Safety Committee and the administration, there will be a ‘No Bag Policy’ implemented. Please do not have your child bring a bag to school," the message advised.
Although small hand bags or lunch bags are permitted, the school indicated that they will be subject to a search.
The no bag policy still allows for student athletes to bring in their sports bags, but they will need to leave them with the school principal and retrieve them at the end of the day.
Students taking physical education classes, meanwhile, were advised they did not have to dress down for the two days.
The school also gave parents the option to keep their kids home through Friday, however, the notice to parents did not provide details as to what threat was made.
'Rather them feel safe'
One parent of an 8th grade student who asked to remain anonymous, received an email from UMS informing them about the precautionary measures taken in response to a potential threat.
“I am happy the school has taken precautions. I asked my daughter how is it when they have activity day and no bags allowed, she said they use laptops. So there is still learning going on,” the parent said. “But many of our children asked to stay home as this is new to them and we rather them feel safe than give them anxieties being at school. I was told a student who may have been expelled showed a picture of the bomb.”
The Post reached out to Michelle Franquez, Guam Department of Education spokesperson, regarding the assertion about the student and bomb. GDOE will not be releasing a formal statement at this time, as a GPD investigation is underway. GPD deferred comment on the matter to the public school system.
Meanwhile, another 8th grade student’s parent found out about the no bag policy on Wednesday evening through social media.
“(My daughter) saw it on the Instagram story for Untalan Middle School and she asked to just stay home since it’s an excused absence. But for her safety we also just decided to keep her home. There was no other information given to us on the kind of threat, but it’s probably better they did it this way. I mean, I don’t know - you know it could happen on Monday or whatever but it’s for all the students and faculty and staff safety then I am for their decision the administration of DOE,” said the parent.
This is a developing story.