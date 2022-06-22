United announces flights between Nagoya and Fukuoka to resume following 2-year pandemic-caused pause

United Airlines is relaunching the Nagoya-Guam and Fukuoka-Guam nonstop services in August.
This follows other announcements expanding the airline’s non- stop service and capacity between Japan and Guam after a two-year pause on a number of flights, and travel in general, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
United will reopen its Nagoya-Guam service on Aug. 1 and offer two morning departures each week on Mondays and Fridays, according to a press release.
Beginning Aug. 4, the two Fukuoka-Guam flights are scheduled to depart on Thursday and Sunday mornings.
Also beginning Aug. 1, United will increase flights between Guam and Tokyo/Narita, Japan to 21 flights per week. All flights will utilize the B737-800 aircraft offering 16 business class and 150 economy class seats.
“We are thrilled to announce the reintroduction of service to Nagoya and Fukuoka. It has been our goal to return to pre-pandemic levels, and we will continue to add capacity between Guam and Japan as demand recovers," said Sam Shinohara, managing director of airport operations for Asia Pacific at United.
United recently announced the reintroduction of its Osaka/Kansai, Japan to Guam service beginning July 1 and an increase in weekly flights to 21 flights per week between Guam and Tokyo/Narita, Japan beginning Aug. 1, making United the only airline that provides direct service from Guam to Japan. With the addition of the Nagoya and Fukuoka services, United will offer 28 weekly flights between the countries.
“Now that restrictions have eased, Guam residents are ready to travel to Japan again. Opening travel to two more cities in Japan will provide customers in Guam with added opportunities to experience this beautiful country or connect to additional destinations in Asia and the U.S.,” Shinohara added.
Effective June 12, travelers coming into the U.S. no longer require COVID-19 tests. Though there is still a requirement to show vaccination cards and masks are required on flights.
Guam International Airport Authority also recently made wearing masks at Guam's airport optional.