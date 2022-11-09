Unofficial results: Leon Guerrero, Moylan take home preliminary wins

The Guam Election Commission completed its final tabulation report just before 4 a.m., Wednesday, representing the final unofficial results of the general election held Tuesday.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Sen. James Moylan, are expected to be declared the winners in the races for Adelup and Congress, respectively.
Leon Guerrero and running mate Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio garnered 18,381 votes which represents 55.45% of ballots cast.
While not official results yet, the initial returns were enough for the Republican gubernatorial ticket of former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada to concede their defeat, and the incumbent Democrat ticket to declare victory.
James Moylan secured 17,075 votes or 52.19%, roughly 1,600 votes more than his opponent Judith Won Pat.
In the legislative race, there will be some new faces amongst veteran legislators with a projected democratic majority in the 37th Guam Legislature:
Therese Terlaje (D): 21,868
Darrel Barnett (D): 21, 278
Amanda Shelton (D): 17,707
Joe San Agustin (D): 17,374
Tine Muna Barnes (D): 16,689
Frank Blas (R): 15,413
Thomas Fisher (R): 14,069
Roy Quinata (D): 13,749
William Parkinson (D): 13,563
Christopher Duenas (R): 13,271
Dwayne San Nicolas (D): 12,777
Telo Taitague (R): 12,370
Sabina Perez (D): 12,178
Joanne Brown (R): 12,102
Jesse Lujan (R): 11,995
And for the Office of the Attorney General, Douglas Moylan garnered 14,952 votes, which represents 46.26%, while incumbent AG Leevin Camacho ended the night with 14,875. The GEC tabulated 2,495 write-in votes, although it wasn't disclosed how many of those were for Peter Santos, who mounted a late candidacy in the 2022 cycle.
The results are preliminary and still must be certified by the GEC. According to the GEC, the results will not be certified until administrative complaints are addressed and write-ins, provisional ballots and absentee ballots are reviewed.
The GEC will be meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 23, to conduct the review.