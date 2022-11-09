Unofficial results: Leon Guerrero, Moylan take home preliminary wins

VICTORIOUS: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, center, smiles as family and supporters cheer while watching an announced set of results tabulated during the 2022 general election at her campaign headquarters early Wednesday morning. Leon Guerrero and incumbent Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio won their reelection bid, according to final preliminary results released by the Guam Election Commission. Jonah Benavente/The Guam Daily Post

The Guam Election Commission completed its final tabulation report just before 4 a.m., Wednesday, representing the final unofficial results of the general election held Tuesday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Sen. James Moylan, are expected to be declared the winners in the races for Adelup and Congress, respectively.

Leon Guerrero and running mate Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio garnered 18,381 votes which represents 55.45% of ballots cast.

While not official results yet, the initial returns were enough for the Republican gubernatorial ticket of former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada to concede their defeat, and the incumbent Democrat ticket to declare victory.

James Moylan secured 17,075 votes or 52.19%, roughly 1,600 votes more than his opponent Judith Won Pat.

In the legislative race, there will be some new faces amongst veteran legislators with a projected democratic majority in the 37th Guam Legislature:

Therese Terlaje (D): 21,868

Darrel Barnett (D): 21, 278

Amanda Shelton (D): 17,707

Joe San Agustin (D): 17,374

Tine Muna Barnes (D): 16,689

Frank Blas (R): 15,413

Thomas Fisher (R): 14,069

Roy Quinata (D): 13,749

William Parkinson (D): 13,563

Christopher Duenas (R): 13,271

Dwayne San Nicolas (D): 12,777

Telo Taitague (R): 12,370

Sabina Perez (D): 12,178

Joanne Brown (R): 12,102

Jesse Lujan (R): 11,995

And for the Office of the Attorney General, Douglas Moylan garnered 14,952 votes, which represents 46.26%, while incumbent AG Leevin Camacho ended the night with 14,875. The GEC tabulated 2,495 write-in votes, although it wasn't disclosed how many of those were for Peter Santos, who mounted a late candidacy in the 2022 cycle.

The results are preliminary and still must be certified by the GEC. According to the GEC, the results will not be certified until administrative complaints are addressed and write-ins, provisional ballots and absentee ballots are reviewed.

The GEC will be meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 23, to conduct the review.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you