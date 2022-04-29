Guam Police Department officers are at Untalan Middle School Friday morning after a student was found with a BB gun.
A statement from the Guam Department of Education said the BB gun was found in a student's bag.
The search took place after school officials heard a report that a student had brought a weapon on campus. Administrators put the school in lockdown and started a search. It's not known if the search was for a specific individual or group of students.
GPD officers were called.
Earlier on Friday school officials received a tip that a weapon was brought onto school campus as students were being brought by parents and school buses.
"In an abundance of caution, the administration initiated a lockdown at 8:15 a.m.,” GDOE officials stated in the earlier release.
A school aide was present informing parents dropping off their children that the school was in lockdown as students who arrived after the lockdown weren't able to get on campus.
The lockdown was lifted at 9:10 a.m., according to GDOE spokesperson Michelle Franquez.