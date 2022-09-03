The University of Guam Office of Development and Alumni Affairs recently established the Triton Annual Fund, which calls upon UOG alumni, their family members, and all friends of the university to invest in the next generation of UOG graduates and the betterment of the community through donations, sponsorships, and other activities.
According to a release from the university, “Tritons Invest It Forward” is the theme for the inaugural year of the newly established fund.
“For 70 years, UOG has played a vital role in developing our island’s professional workforce, understanding and solving issues that affect our region, and engaging with the community. This fund will be an important means of securing resources that aren’t covered by government or general operations funding and will make these things possible on a greater scale,” said Norman Analista, director of development, alumni affairs, and foundation relations.
The release states that the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs will reach out to graduates, parents, and friends of UOG electronically, through direct mail, and by phone to generate support for the fund.
Supporters can donate any amount to the school, college, or program of their choice or make a general donation to the annual fund, which will support the university’s greatest needs related to enriching student learning and campus life.
“I have seen so many students and graduates of the University of Guam thrive, including the four graduates in my own family,” said Cathleen Moore-Linn, executive director for the Research Corporation of the University of Guam and one of the first donors to contribute to the campaign, at the ceremony.
Donors may learn more about the Triton Annual Fund and make a contribution at www.uog.edu/advancement/giving/annual-fund.