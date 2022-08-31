The University of Guam has won 20 awards in communications, marketing, advertising, graphic design, and web presence for projects completed in 2021, UOG announced Tuesday in a news release.
“Being recognized in some of the top awards programs in higher education marketing, government communications, and advertising is really incredible,” said Jonas Macapinlac, UOG chief marketing and communications officer. “We're honored to not only produce work that other agencies and universities around the nation will look to for inspiration, but also work that is effectively delivering on UOG's mission here in our region.”
It is the highest single-year award total for the UOG Marketing and Communications Office.
“All of us at UOG are incredibly proud of the outstanding work by our MarCom team,” said UOG President Thomas Krise. “Their creativity and execution have been recognized year after year as exemplary among our peers — not only in higher education and government, but also by contemporaries within marketing, communications, and web design. The praise and awards they've won have also highlighted the excellent work of Tritons across the University.”
UOG earned nearly two dozen awards from four different competitions over numerous categories like the CASE Circle of Excellence Awards, NAGC Awards, Internet Advertising Awards, and Collegiate Advertising Awards.
“These awards serve as inspiration for us to continue thinking of creative and impactful ways to share UOG's work and to continue improving the user-friendliness of everything UOG offers,” Macapinlac said. “The judges really scrutinize the entries looking for a defined purpose and proof of impact for each project. Their criteria and feedback will make us ask these same questions in all of the work we produce moving forward.”
The University Marketing and Communications department brought home 11 awards to the island last year.