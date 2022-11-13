UOG group supports dementia caregivers

Curator at the Guam Museum and CHamoru scholar, Michael Lujan Bevacqua, presented "Reminiscence Therapy and Life Story Writing," as part of the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program, also known as GWEP, of the University of Guam School of Health's ongoing virtual sessions which offer support and guidance for caregivers and community members living with dementia Oct. 22.
The term dementia refers to a group of symptoms that limit an individual's ability to carry out day-to-day activities, including the loss of a person's cognitive functioning, such as impaired memory, incapacity to think, or the inability to make decisions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During the presentation, Bevacqua shared a couple of methods and approaches that could be used to assist people who have these conditions. He explained that older adults can be impacted by trauma, resulting in difficulties about sharing details or information about events that occurred in their lives, such as assault, abuse, previous natural disasters or land being taken over by the military.
“Sometimes people will be holding onto trauma that they struggle to talk about and don't want anyone to know that it happened,” Bevacqua said. “Usually people do, because it's a burden that has weighed on them forever.”
He continues by saying that "comfort is key" by creating a space with a feeling of support, when attempting to speak with or conduct an interview. Engaging with people, conversing, getting them to think about past experiences or memories and expressing themselves is very important.
Bevacqua shared that his grandmother would mention to him that not talking, reading, writing, or being unproductive could lead to losing the ability to function properly. Older adults can have trouble connecting with others after living in an isolated environment.
Each person is unique, they can either be able to speak openly and comfortably in front of other people or prefer to speak in a more private setting, according to Bevacqua.
He advised developing a more organic strategy when approaching for an interview with older adults, which suggests creating a pleasant environment rather than exerting pressure on them to respond.
It is possible that general questions won't work, but bringing in elements such as our senses may help the person's memory. For instance, you may ask about the appearance, smell, taste, and feel of something or show photographs, popular songs or tunes of something significant to the older person in the past, that could help jog their memory.
Demonstrating a popular tune that people sang before the war, released in 1979 by Jac de Mello, “An Gumupu si Paluma” from the album “The Music and Legends of Guam,” could help the person remember what it felt like during the moment.
The organization looked into various ways to interact with caregivers and family members. The mobility of a number of families was already restricted and a number of elderly people needed to have care provided to them in their own homes. By having sessions virtually, those seeking assistance receive the support and guidance needed.
Additionally, he would like to work with GWEP to collaborate on future workshops, while mentioning the idea of possibly making the next session more music-focused.
Anyone who is interested in the subject of dementia care, whether they are currently, formerly, or potentially in the future a caregiver, is welcome to join. These sessions are offered to the public in Guam and throughout Micronesia at no cost.