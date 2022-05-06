Island residents are invited to the University of Guam Film Festival this evening at the Guam Museum Theater in Hagåtña.
Dubbed "One Step Forward”, the event is free and open to the public. It runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The showcase will feature student films produced within the Communication and Media Program.
"Our main goal for the event is to provide an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate student accomplishments as well as highlight the UOG Communication Program to help with recruitment and exposure of what the program has to offer," said Muturwan Choay, UOGFF planning representative.
The showcase will consist of six film categories:
• Twisted Trailers
• Short Narrative
• Mockumentaries
• Documentaries
• Mini Narratives
• Mood Pieces
• Music Videos
During the event, the audience will be invited to vote for the category of “Audience Choice.”
Residents are asked to register to attend as seating will be limited. Visit eventbrite.com/e/university-of-guam-film-festival-uogff-tickets-316395747197.
Showcase winners will be determined by feedback from selected judges: Ruzelle Almonds, Bobby Bonaficio, Myracle Mugol, Kel Muna, and Nia Serneo.
Student filmmakers and judges will also share their experiences and advice for aspiring filmmakers.
Students of the CO-460 (Integrated Public Relations) course are leading the festival. They’re taught by UOG Associate Professor of Communication and Media Francis Dalisay.
You can find UOGFF on Instagram. For more information, email uog7thfilmfestival@gmail.com.