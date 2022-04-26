Residents are invited to an in-person job fair at the University of Guam Calvo Field House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. 

More than 40 employers will be in attendance with job and internship opportunities, according to a press release from the university. 

Participants should dress professionally, be prepared for on-the-spot interviews, and bring multiple hard copies of their resumé and cover letter, officials recommended. 

The list of participating employers includes:

Hotels/Hospitality:

• Crowne Plaza Resort Guam

• Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, The Plaza Shopping Center, and Bayview Hotel

• Hilton Guam Resort & Spa

• Hyatt Regency Guam

• JMSH LLC (Holiday Resort, Garden Villa Hotel, Alupang Beach Tower)

• Lotte Hotel Guam

• The Westin Resort Guam

Restaurants/Food Service:

• Global Food Services (GFS Group)

• International Dining Concepts LLC (California Pizza Kitchen, Pika's Cafe, Beachin' Shrimp, Ban Thai, Eat Street Grill)

• Jamaican Grill

• KI Group International (Max's Restaurant)

Banking and Insurance:

• Bank of Guam

• Community First

• Century Insurance Co.

• Moylan's Insurance Underwriters Inc.

• PFC Investments

Additional employers:

• Advance Management Inc.

• Cabras Marine Corp.

• DeWitt

• Docomo Pacific

• DZSP 21 LLC

• Fresenius Medical Care

• Geo-Engineering & Testing Inc.

• GTA Teleguam

• GuamTemps Inc.

• Pacific Federal Management Inc.

• Skydive Guam LLC

• Sorensen Media Group

Government:

• AmeriCorps UOG Volunteer Center

• American Job Center

• Department of Public Health

• Guam Army National Guard

• Guam Air National Guard

• Guam Department of Education

• Guam Power Authority

• Joint Region Marianas

• Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

• TRIO Upward Bound

• University of Guam Global Learning & Engagement

• U.S. Army

• U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Register at url.uog.edu/2022-job-fair. For more information, contact Sallie L.T. McDonald at (671) 735-2233 or career.development@triton.uog.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you