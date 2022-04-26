Residents are invited to an in-person job fair at the University of Guam Calvo Field House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
More than 40 employers will be in attendance with job and internship opportunities, according to a press release from the university.
Participants should dress professionally, be prepared for on-the-spot interviews, and bring multiple hard copies of their resumé and cover letter, officials recommended.
The list of participating employers includes:
Hotels/Hospitality:
• Crowne Plaza Resort Guam
• Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, The Plaza Shopping Center, and Bayview Hotel
• Hilton Guam Resort & Spa
• Hyatt Regency Guam
• JMSH LLC (Holiday Resort, Garden Villa Hotel, Alupang Beach Tower)
• Lotte Hotel Guam
• The Westin Resort Guam
Restaurants/Food Service:
• Global Food Services (GFS Group)
• International Dining Concepts LLC (California Pizza Kitchen, Pika's Cafe, Beachin' Shrimp, Ban Thai, Eat Street Grill)
• Jamaican Grill
• KI Group International (Max's Restaurant)
Banking and Insurance:
• Bank of Guam
• Community First
• Century Insurance Co.
• Moylan's Insurance Underwriters Inc.
• PFC Investments
Additional employers:
• Advance Management Inc.
• Cabras Marine Corp.
• DeWitt
• Docomo Pacific
• DZSP 21 LLC
• Fresenius Medical Care
• Geo-Engineering & Testing Inc.
• GTA Teleguam
• GuamTemps Inc.
• Pacific Federal Management Inc.
• Skydive Guam LLC
• Sorensen Media Group
Government:
• AmeriCorps UOG Volunteer Center
• American Job Center
• Department of Public Health
• Guam Army National Guard
• Guam Air National Guard
• Guam Department of Education
• Guam Power Authority
• Joint Region Marianas
• Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility
• TRIO Upward Bound
• University of Guam Global Learning & Engagement
• U.S. Army
• U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Register at url.uog.edu/2022-job-fair. For more information, contact Sallie L.T. McDonald at (671) 735-2233 or career.development@triton.uog.edu.