For the first time in its 52-year history, a permanent director has been named to the University of Guam Marine Laboratory.
Laurie Raymundo, UOG professor of Marine Biology, has been promoted to director of the lab, after signing her contract on Aug. 2, according to a release from the university.
The UOG Marine Lab previously followed the tradition of having a three-year rotating directorship that the faculty took turns occupying.
“This is a huge change for the better. As we have grown, it has gotten harder and harder for everyone to deal with a position of leadership that is only for three years,” said Raymundo.
“The continuity that the permanent position provides will enable long-term planning and implementation,” UOG stated in its release.
Although the director role is new, Raymundo comes packed with experience in the field.
She is a coral scientist and her students and colleagues have been at the forefront of coral restoration in Guam and the region, according to Guam Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR).
Raymundo has also held the director’s position on a rotating basis from 2010 to 2013 and again in 2019 through Aug. 2 of this year.
She is a part of the Guam National Science Foundation EPSCoR grants research team, which she's happy to be able to continue as well as other grants she has for the next few years.
Raymundo will also continue her role as a professor.
Director Raymundo will bring some new and exciting changes to the middle-aged UOG Marine Laboratory while continuing its reputation for excellent scientific exploration and innovation.
She wants to continue the partnerships that have been formed and wants to get faculty input as to needs going forward.
Organizing a yearly faculty retreat to discuss what has been accomplished and how to propel future endeavors is on her list of priorities.
“We work in 50-year-old buildings that have some issues, so I will be writing some grants to shore up infrastructure to meet the needs of all the new faculty we now have. There is a lot of talk about a Ph.D. program, and we have the talent, but that will need the support of the university,” Raymundo said.