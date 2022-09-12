The University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration invites accounting professionals to consider the 100% online Master of Accountancy program starting this Fanuchånan semester on Nov. 28.
The new graduate degree program’s curriculum offers courses in professional accounting research, financial analysis and valuation, corporate governance and ethics, advanced auditing and forensic accounting, information systems and data analytics.
The program allows accounting professionals who plan on seeking Guam licensure and practicing as a Certified Public Accountant to meet the 150 credit hours required under Guam law.
Graduate students can complete the program in a year.
The program’s online feature allows graduate students from Guam, the rest of the Micronesia region, and prospective students from foreign countries who meet the education requirements for acceptance to enroll without having to relocate or pause their jobs.
“It is a great opportunity for UOG to serve the community and this is one way – by offering the master’s program,” said Doreen T. Crisostomo-Muña, Ph.D., professor of accounting at SBPA. “Having a master’s degree for accountants helps build their portfolio.”
“This program is delivered fully online – providing the flexibility that working professionals need,” said Martha Suez-Sales, Ph.D., the program’s chairperson.
There will be an information session via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15. The application deadline is Sept. 30.
For more information about the master’s program, visit https://landing.uog.edu/master-of-accountancy or email the program chair suez-salesm@triton.uog.edu.