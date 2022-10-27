Senatorial candidates had an opportunity to explain their stance on some of the island’s issues at the University of Guam Political Science Student Association’s seventh senatorial forum Tuesday at UOG's main lecture hall.
The first night of its 2022 senatorial forum fielded questions to nine of 30 seeking the 15 seats in the 37th Guam Legislature. Topics included what would be candidates’ first bill introduced if elected, proposals to improve the health care infrastructure and position on military buildup.
The forum was originally organized following a goal of a handful of UOG students in 2010 to start an organization that promotes politics and provides students networking opportunities with each other as well as with members of the community, the PSSA said.
First bill
The first posed question was: What is the first bill you plan to introduce and what specific problem will it solve?
William Parkinson, who is No. 2 on the Democrat senatorial ballot, said he would create a local unemployment fund to assist those during disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The first bill I would pass if I was elected senator would be a permanent unemployment fund to get us through a pandemic,” said Parkinson. “We saw what happened. We had a massive unemployment event. So we need to prepare ourselves for future disasters because we know there is going to be some typhoon, another disease, or war that’s going to happen. And when that happens and we have a massive unemployment insurance program in place before the … hits. That would be my first bill is permanent unemployment insurance so that way when we have a disaster we are ready. It is important we do it earlier.”
Joaquin “Ken” Leon Guerrero, who is No. 14 on the Republican side of the ballot, said he would introduce a bill that would bring some resources into Guam, tackling the island’s drug epidemic.
“For the past 10 years I have been pushing the administration and different legislatures to invest in drug detection dogs because I have been watching as hundreds of families have been destroyed by the meth epidemic,” said Leon Guerrero. “The first bill I want to introduce would be to bring in 10 additional drug (dogs) and to mandate regular searches of some government of Guam buildings because most of the drug deals take place in GovGuam buildings.”
Darrel Christopher “Malafunkshun” Barnett, who is No. 11 on the Democrat side of the general election ballot, shared his first bill would speed up the process of use for federal funds for the island’s largest government of Guam agency: the public school system.
“The first bill I would introduce, as a product of the public school system, we hear every election that children come first, education first and it is flat out of one of the biggest election year lies that we hear,” said Barnett. “Right now the Guam Department of Education has tens of millions of dollars specifically for the use of school facilities. The problem is that they can’t spend the money fast enough due to procurement issues. The bill I would introduce will give GDOE the responsibility to do just that. So our kids can go to a school that they are proud of.”
Military buildup
Meanwhile, due to the rising tension between the United States and China, Guam has seen a rise in military activities in the region. The UOG PSSA asked candidates: How would you work to ensure that Guam concerns will be addressed given an increase of military activity in the region?
Vincent Borja expressed his support for the military buildup, but with some conditions.
“I support the military buildup, but I also support preserving our culture,” said Borja, who is No. 3 on the Republican ballot of the general election. “I also support keeping our water clean. I also support keeping the trees up. I understand the importance of the military plays in national security in the region. But, again, I think as leaders we need to demand a seat at the table. We need to ensure that our peoples concerns are heard and have a push for a dialogue with the military. As a senator, I will continue to fight and push just to ensure that we have a seat at the table in regards to this buildup.”
The question brought back poignant memories for Sarah Thomas Nededog, who is No. 5 on the Democrat side of the ballot.
“It’s kind of emotional for me because many years ago I was involved with a group of women who were very passionate about this issue and military buildup,” said Nededog. “And in that, it was through that process of reflecting on what the military had in mind for us and in what some of the concerns of our people, it became very clear to me that we cannot negotiate or compromise is irreversible damage to our environment. We must protect our culture and must protect our people. That cannot be compromised.”
Jonathan Savares shared similar sentiments to Nededog and Borja when responding to the question on military buildup.
“I do support the military buildup as a veteran,” said Savares, who is No. 14 on the Democrat side of the ballot. “We face China and in the region we are going to defend our people, but I refuse to continue to sit here and not have a seat at the table. The destruction of the land - this is where I learned how to fish, learned how to throw a net. This land that they’re trying to push us out of, and block us from times of the year, ... I will not settle for that for the future of our island.”
Health care
Considering the health care impacts of the pandemic, and ongoing shortages for local nurses and doctors, candidates were also asked how they would improve medical services on Guam.
Bistra Mendiola suggested to bump up the pay of those in the health care field on the island.
“So we need to make sure to increase the salaries of these people and also possibly provide housing allowance because we can attract other people to come here and stay here … because over there in the mainland they get paid much more,” said Mendiola, who is No. 13 on the Republican side of the ballot.
Incumbent lawmaker Tina Muna Barnes, who is the current vice speaker of the Legislature, noted a scholarship program may help the island’s health care system.
“I introduced a bill on that,” said Barnes, who is No. 1 on the Democrat side of the ballot. “This fully-funded scholarship office will be open to the Guam Community College to give these students an opportunity to go to top-notch schools in the United States, get their medical education, come back home and serve our people.”
The remaining legislative candidates were scheduled to appear on panels held Wednesday and Thursday evening.