UOG’s Shelton to speak at Obama forum

Austin Shelton, director of the University of Guam's Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant, will speak early Friday morning, local time, at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum in New York City, according to a release from UOG.
Shelton will be one of three speakers scheduled to present on the topic of democracy and climate change.
"I am excited to join President (Barack) Obama at the Democracy Forum in New York to speak about islands taking action on climate change. Even though we suffer the wrath of climate change, our island people are leading the way as we build upon our ancient past, innovate in the present, and navigate the waters to our sustainable future,” said Shelton.
In 2019, Shelton was part of a yearlong leadership program along with 200 emerging civic leaders from 33 nations and territories in the Asia Pacific region.
He is an associate professor at UOG and co-chairman of Guam Green Growth.
Shelton earned a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from Hawaii Pacific University and both a master’s and doctorate in zoology with a specialization in marine biology from the University of Hawaii at Mānoa.