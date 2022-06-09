Majority of classes at the University of Guam this upcoming semester will be in person as the campus returns to its “pre-pandemic state,” according to a press release.
Applications for the University of Guam for the Fanuchånan 2022 semester will be accepted until Aug. 8. Classes starting on Aug. 17.
“Our faculty and staff are excited to fully engage with our students in all classes, across all programs, whether they elect to do so face-to-face, hybrid, or online. We especially look forward to welcoming students who put their education on hold until learning could be fully face-to-face again,” said Anita Borja Enriquez, senior vice president and provost, who oversees academic and student affairs.
The university resumed in-person learning last summer, but a large number of classes remained solely online or hybrid, according to the press release. This fall, 80% of classes will be face-to-face while 20% will be online or hybrid. And in line with government of Guam regulations, the university no longer requires, yet still encourages, COVID vaccinations and masks.
The university, like other local educational institutions, had adjusted to remote learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. While Guam remains in a public health emergency, government offices have long-since opened and restrictions including wearing masks indoors and social distancing were recently lifted.
The university offers 25 four-year undergraduate programs, including business administration, nursing, biology, computer science, and civil engineering.
At the master’s level, the university offers 15 two-year graduate programs, including clinical psychology, public administration, sustainable agriculture, counseling, and a variety of education programs.
Officials also noted that residents age 55 and older can attend the university tuition-free. Interested applicants can call the Office of Admissions and Records at (671) 735-2210/1 by Aug. 12 to apply.
To view the schedule of courses available for the upcoming semester, visit www.uog.edu/admissions/course-schedule. For additional information or assistance, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at (671) 735-2202 or admitme@triton.uog.edu.
Cost to attend UOG
Students who qualify as residents can attend the University of Guam full-time (12 credits per semester) for $5,300 per academic year plus student fees of $800.
Comparatively, a student from this region paying out-of-state tuition at a stateside university would pay upwards of $8,100 per year, which is the average tuition among 15 of the most affordable U.S. universities, according to a list published by U.S. News and World Report in September.
Students can also find financial aid to attend UOG through federal and government of Guam grants, work-study opportunities, and various local and national scholarships. To get a better idea of cost and financial aid opportunities, prospective students can contact the UOG Financial Aid Office at (671) 735-2284 or finaid@triton.uog.edu.
Non-degree seeking students
Taking classes at UOG without pursuing a degree or enrolling as a full-time student is also possible. Residents can audit a specific class of personal or professional interest with approval from the course instructor. When auditing a course, students pay tuition per credit hour but no application, registration, or other fees. Visit url.uog.edu/non-degree for more information.
Residents may also opt to pursue a certificate in a certain subject area, which can generally be obtained over 12–18 credit hours. The university’s nine certificate programs include health services administration, cybersecurity management, and traditional seafaring and others viewable at url.uog.edu/certificate-programs.
