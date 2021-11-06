UOG to select firm to design WERI, nursing annex

The University of Guam is taking another step toward much-needed upgrades with plans to select an architect and engineering firm to design several new buildings to better support the learning needs of students in several degree programs.
Up for design is the nursing annex for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences and a second building for the Water and Environmental Research Institutes of the Western Pacific.
“The request for proposals for this service has been published and (closes today). UOG expects the design phase to last approximately nine months,” said Jonas Macapinlac, chief marketing and communications officer of UOG.
About $8.6 million from the Economic Adjustment Assistance program will go toward the $10.3 million cost to construct a second building for WERI and a building for the nursing program. UOG must contribute $1.7 million to cover the remaining costs as part of the conditions of the grant.
The new WERI building, which includes a water-quality laboratory, will be three stories and more than 12,000 square feet, Macapinlac said, adding the nursing annex is a two-story facility with about 12,500 square feet of space.
"The WERI facility will provide laboratory and classrooms to serve students in the graduate program in environmental science and support research on Guam's and the region's freshwater resources. The WERI facility includes an enhanced water quality testing laboratory and equipment to serve the entire island,” Macapinlac said.
According to Post files, the damage caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018 underscored the need for Guam to develop new capacity to protect its aquifer and to address a chronic shortage of health care workers.
Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development said at the time that the Economic Development Administration investment "will provide the University of Guam the additional infrastructure it needs to support the territory’s economic growth and resilience to future disasters through research and training.”
A new nursing annex opens up possibilities to extend learning and training capabilities for students in the program.
"(The annex will provide) additional nursing laboratory space as well as classroom space to support the Bachelor of Science in nursing program and training programs for certified nursing assistants, among other health-related workshops and activities,” Macapinlac said.
School of Engineering back on track
As these projects draw near, UOG is just getting back on track with the construction of a School of Engineering building.
The 16,000-square-foot building will provide dedicated space for three classrooms, three laboratories — one each for hydraulics, soil and structure, and environmental engineering — a computer lab, and faculty office space according to UOG’s website.
Construction was set to begin in February 2019 with project completion expected in one year. The building was supposed to be located in front of the Agriculture and Life Sciences Building, stated Post files.
“Though we’ve experienced some setbacks with the Engineering Annex and Student Success Center, we are now back on track,” said Macapinlac who referenced the 2018 groundbreaking for the $5.4 million contract with Bascon Corp.
The delay will cost UOG time and money.
“Due to the increased costs of construction, an additional $9.1 million is needed to complete both the Engineering Annex and the new Student Success Center. We have reached out to the governor's office and the Guam Legislature for assistance in overcoming shortfalls for these two buildings,” Macapinlac said.
Despite not having a building of its own, UOG anticipates graduating 12 engineering students this December.
The cohort will represent the first graduating class from the UOG School of Engineering. The School of Engineering was established in September 2016, followed by the approval of a four-year Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering program in 2019.