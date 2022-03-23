UPDATE: MCS Foundation chairman: Old church flooring likely cause of damage at Mt. Carmel Church

It most likely was the old ifit flooring of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church that collapsed, causing the altar to fall into the original ground floor. And if that's the case, then there's no threat to the nearby Mount Carmel School, said school foundation board chairman Mike Phillips.
Phillips, on Wednesday morning, said he saw the video that was shared widely on social media and noted the damage but said there is no sink hole beneath the portion of the church floor that caved in.
"The Mount Carmel Church was built with an all ifit floor and pews. It remained ifit all through the '60s and '70s," he said. "We could see through the small spaces between each ifit slab in some areas … and sometimes would crawl under from the side entrances under the church to get something we dropped through the floor back in the '60s and '70s. It looks to me from the short video the concrete slab just fell to the original ground level.
"I don’t think it’s more than that but the MCS students get a free day off from classes. This makes it much easier for the inspectors to come and go without worrying about hundreds of students coming and going near them. There is no apparent threat to Mount Carmel School either," he added.
The collapsed structure beneath the altar and sanctuary of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church forced the closure of the Hågat church, according to the Archdiocese of Agana, which sent out a press release Tuesday night that also informed the school community that there would be no classes as a safety precaution for students and school staff and administrators.
"Once we receive approval from bankruptcy court, the archdiocese will have a structural engineer assess the church," the archdiocese noted Wednesday morning.
Tuesday's discovery
A parish member on Tuesday "discovered that a big portion of the church's sanctuary floor had caved in, collapsing the sacred altar and creating an immediate hazard," according to the press release, which referred to it as "major damage."
A video of what was found was widely circulated via social media.
The archdiocese, sealed off the area and Superintendent of Catholic Education Father Val Rodriguez closed the nearby Mount Carmel School for today, March 23, the Archdiocese of Agana press release stated.
The archdiocese will have a structural engineer assess the church in the morning. Out of an abundance of caution, the school will be examined as well.
"In the meantime, we emphasize again to parishioners and all people, please do not go near the site, including the immediate exterior of the church as well as Mt. Carmel School. The safety of all people is paramount," officials stated in the press release.
"We thank our dear Lord that the sudden damage did not occur during Mass which was celebrated just that morning in the Agat church or when there were people inside."