George Washington High School was in lockdown this morning after administrators were told that students brought a gun on campus.
Before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, a student at George Washington High School made the report, according to a Department of Education press release.
The administration initiated the lockdown of the campus at 10 a.m. The Guam Police Department was contacted and arrived at 10:15 a.m.
"The principal of GW had placed the school on lockdown due to receiving information that there's possibly a weapon on school grounds," Officer Berlyn Savella, acting Guam Police Department spokesperson, stated early Thursday morning, before GDOE's statement was released.
Police did a sweep of the school, GDOE and GPD officials stated.
"After a thorough investigation, no gun was found on campus and GPD identified students who were involved in the situation and administrative action will be taken," according to the GDOE release. The lock down was lifted at 10:52 a.m.