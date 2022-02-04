Cecil "Buddy" Orsini resigned as executive director of the Contractors Licensing Board, the governor’s director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said Friday night.
The governor’s office has called for Orsini’s resignation after Orsini engaged in procurement fraud and misconduct that the Office of Public Accountability reported on Thursday.
Orsini couldn’t be immediately reached for comment either through phone or email.
Paco-San Agustin said the governor’s office received Orsini’s resignation letter, which has been forwarded to the Contractors Licensing Board, for their disposition.
That report from OPA is "troubling," Paco-San Agustin said earlier on Friday.
"The Guam Contractors Licensing Board must have the confidence of the community in order for it to perform its job. Because that confidence is in question, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, the acting Chief of Staff Alice Taijeron had asked for Mr. Orsini’s resignation," Paco-San Agustin said.
The administration expects the licensing board "will convene to address this matter and act accordingly," she added.
Orsini helped to try to favor contractor JMI-Edison in its protest appeal on a planned award of an airport baggage handling system contract to Menzies Aviation, according to the OPA report.
He did so without the concurrence of the four members of the CLB, the OPA report said.
JMI-Edison issued a press release on Friday noting GIAA's contractor "manipulated the OPA into believing that wrongdoing had occurred, and that JMI had somehow perpetrated a fraud since the CLB adopted JMI's proposed findings."
"Our lawyers were never provided the opportunity to correct the record. That matter will now be moving on to the Superior Court of Guam so that the OPA's gross errors can be addressed," the letter states.
OPA report
According to the OPA report, JMI-Edison officer Ed Ilao emailed to Orsini on Dec. 13, addressing him as "Bro," before seeking whether CLB's investigations unit could sign a "findings and decisions" document, a sample of which was attached to the email.
The attached letter, according to OPA, stated that CLB had determined that Menzies required a contractor's license to perform the scope of work in the airport procurement.
At the time, JMI-Edison's protest appeal issues were mainly that Menzies was not a responsible bidder because it lacked a contractor's license issued by the licensing board.
After receiving JMI-Edison's email and without consulting the CLB, Orsini issued on Dec. 22, 2021 a document, on CLB letterhead, with the same content provided by JMI-Edison's Ilao that Menzies needed a contractor's license.
Integrity in question
Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz denied JMI-Edison's protest appeal, stating that OPA's jurisdiction over procurement appeals is to be used to promote the integrity of the procurement process.
"Implicit in that grant of jurisdiction is the authority to dismiss an appeal for misconduct which jeopardizes the integrity of the procurement process," the public auditor wrote.
The public auditor said JMI-Edison's "misconduct" of submitting the Findings and Decisions document as purported independent, neutral "findings" by the CLB, given its provenance, was "deliberate and egregious."
"The ability of JMI to call on a 'bro' at the CLB to reiterate JMI’s desired 'findings' to help its case herein raises troubling questions as to the probity and reliability of any findings from the CLB," the public auditor wrote.
'Bro helping out another bro'
The public auditor said the CLB director shall act only with the advice and consent of the board.
JMI-Edison, he said, has not submitted evidence which would suggest that the CLB board voted to authorize the issuance of the "Findings and Decisions" document, which JMI-Edison asked.
"As such, the document represents a fraud on this tribunal, in that it purports to be official 'findings and decisions', when it really is just a bro helping out another bro," the public auditor wrote.
Cruz, in his decision dismissing JMI-Edison's protest appeal, also cited JMI-Edison's lack of understanding or remorse for its misconduct.
Here's the content of Ilao's email to Orsini:
"Bro,
We will be having a motion hearing before the OPA on Dec 27th. Last day to file documents is on Dec 23. Would it be possible for CLB Investigations section to be able to sign at least the attached sample letter by Dec 22nd? This will really help our case..."
This story will be updated.