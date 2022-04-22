US appeals court voids ruling that could have extended SSI benefits to Guam

A federal appeals court on Tuesday voided a 2020 ruling that could have paved the way for about 24,000 qualifying American citizens with disabilities living on Guam to receive a federal Supplemental Security Income.
The SSI program provides financial assistance to the elderly and people with disabilities.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit granted the Social Security Administration's motion to vacate the 2020 ruling after the plaintiff, Guam resident Katrina Schaller, died last year.
Schaller died from a very debilitating genetic condition that entitled her to SSI benefits, if she were living in the U.S. mainland, and not on Guam.
The SSA said Schaller's passing makes her lawsuit moot. The appeals court agreed.
"The district court's June 19, 2020 judgment is vacated. Because this action seeks prospective relief only, the district court shall dismiss this action as moot given plaintiff's death," the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said in its April 19 order.
U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood in June 2020 handed a ruling that said denying SSI benefits to people who would otherwise qualify but don't simply because they live on Guam is discriminatory and violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law's guarantees of equal protection.
Schaller's attorneys, led by attorney Michael F. Williams of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, in March asked the court of appeals to preserve the "landmark ruling" about the equal rights of American citizens living in the territories, even after Schaller's passing.
Congress excluded residents of Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from the SSI program.
Eligible residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands can receive it because the benefit is included in the CNMI’s covenant with the U.S.
Schaller, along with her twin sister, sued the federal government in 2018 for what they said is the unconstitutional denial of SSI benefits for eligible Americans on Guam and other territories.
After the twins scored a legal victory in the U.S. District Court of Guam in 2020, the federal government appealed that decision.
But the case was paused in March 2021 because the U.S. Supreme Court was hearing an identical case of a man who also lost his SSI benefits when he relocated to Puerto Rico from New York.
The Schaller twins, meanwhile, died within weeks of each other last year.