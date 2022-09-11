Three grants from the U.S. Department of Interior could help the survival of the island’s reef, bring relief to island residents’ wild pig issues and beef up personnel.
Guam's reefs have been through a lot over the years. Coral bleaching, sedimentation, ocean acidification and climate change, to name a few, have threatened the reefs' continued existence.
A $163,526 grant given to the Guam Department of Agriculture will go toward the island’s reef through education, staffing, and enhancement. Some $9,650 will be used to attend the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force meeting and U.S. All Islands Committee. About $64,000 will be used for a coral reef policy and communication coordinator. Additionally, $89,721 will fund "enhancing monitoring efforts to increase success of coral reef restoration on Guam."
"The shallow nearshore waters surrounding Guam host approximately 108 (square kilometers) of coral reef habitat, with an additional 110 (square kilometers) of reef area located greater than three nautical miles offshore (Burdick et al. 2008). The health of these reefs has deteriorated in recent decades, indicated by overall downward trends in coral cover,” the Guam Department of Agriculture’s 2019 Guam Coral Reef Resilience Strategy stated.
Coral Reef and Natural Resources funds will also be used to tackle land issues specifically the wild pig problem.
Wild pigs are an invasive species which has negatively impacted Guam’s ecosystem and habitats of native species by causing large-scale erosion.
White Buffalo Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving native species and ecosystems, received $258,320. The funds will be used toward next steps in solving the wild pig problem through control at the landscape level.
Additionally, a grant was issued to support the National Coral Reef Management Fellowship Program, "which addresses current capacity gaps in the U.S. territories and helps to build longer-term capacity by placing qualified professionals in the jurisdictions whose education and work experience meet each jurisdiction’s specific needs,” a release from the Office of the Governor of Guam stated.