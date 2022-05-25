US education officials visiting GDOE divisions, schools

A team of U.S. Department of Education officials has begun making its rounds to Guam Department of Education divisions and schools in what’s likely its most important visit this year.
On Monday, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez confirmed that representatives from U.S. DOE are on the island.
“They began their visit (Tuesday) morning and will be at various divisions as well as schools throughout the week,” he said.
U.S. DOE is here to conduct on-site monitoring.
The visit is a key step toward its decision on whether to remove GDOE's designation as a high-risk recipient of federal education funds and if GDOE can be trusted without third-party financial oversight.
“They will be working on validating a variety of items contained in our reconsideration evaluation plan, including property management, internal controls, employee time-tracking and other areas,” Fernandez said.
GDOE’s plan was designed to guide the department in meeting U.S. DOE requirements for accountability.
GDOE has been considered a high-risk recipient of federal education dollars since 2003. Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, the third-party fiduciary, has been overseeing GDOE’s management of federal grant funding since 2009. Every year, GDOE forks out up to $3 million to pay for the third-party fiduciary.
Before the hiring of Fernandez as superintendent, one of U.S. DOE's concerns was the need to see the stability of leadership at GDOE as tens of millions of federal education dollars help support local public schools every year.
GDOE will be going through another leadership change in the months ahead.
Fernandez’s last day as superintendent is July 15, and it is an election year for the Guam Education Board.
When Fernandez announced his resignation earlier this month, he said, his departure is a good opportunity to demonstrate a smooth transition.
“This is the opportunity to demonstrate to (U.S. DOE), that we can have a smooth transition in place without compromising the financial control and performance of the department,” Fernandez said.