PALAU – With loud and fiery booms, the first, then second Patriot missiles were launched, and 18 miles over the waters of the Republic of Palau, a drone that was used as a target exploded.
“One hundred percent successful,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Holler, commanding general of the 94th Army, Air and Missile Defense Command. “Everything went according to plan.”
Holler was discussing the live-fire exercise Wednesday in Palau, a first for the island nation, and possibly the start of more as the U.S. Department of Defense continues to intensify its focus on the Indo-Pacific region. Guam, being the furthest west of U.S. territories, plays a major role in ensuring and maintaining what military officials have been calling "a free and open Indo-Pacific region."
While the Charlie Battery of 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery Brigade was on-site in Palau, operating the Patriot missile launcher with the support of U.S. Marines, Air Force and Navy, a team at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam was monitoring. Maj. Joshua Withington, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade executive officer, had explained the previous day that in a real-life scenario, Guam is one of the sites that would not only be monitoring but also capable of taking over the launch should the team on site be compromised.
Military officials this week have been quick to note that the increased presence in the region is not in reaction to any specific geopolitical issue.
Wednesday's missile test is part of the biennial Valiant Shield 2022 exercise, which is centered primarily around Guam, and this year includes areas of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Palau.
As increasing tensions in Asia are reported, Holler, on Wednesday, seemed positive when asked about congressional support needed for a fiscal 2023 budget request that would give Guam 360-degree sensor coverage, missile defenses and a command center.
“We have current capability there now and we look to grow and expand that capability ... on Guam,” Holler said. “And we have a lot of support.”
In a recent publication of Air Force Magazine, Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Admiral Jon A. Hill is quoted as having emphasized the importance of beefing up the defenses on Guam.
“Location does matter,” Hill said. “If you just go look at where Guam is on the map, it is inside an area that is absolutely tactically relevant,” Hill said. “You’ve got repair facilities there. We’ve got the Marine Corps there. We’re going to be stationing long-range fires there. It needs to be defended.”
The defense system Hill is calling for would give Guam the capability to defend against ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles, during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., on May 23.
Guam National Guard partnership
Holler also remarked on the importance of the Guam National Guard’s role.
The men and women of Charlie Battery were just in Guam a few weeks ago and had worked with the Guam Army National Guard on a drill before packing up and making their way to Palau for the live-fire exercise.
When asked about the ongoing partnership with the Guam National Guard, Holler said he will meet with Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, next week.
“We have a phenomenal relationship,” Holler said. “The Guam Army National Guard and my command (have) worked together for many, many years and that partnership continues to grow and strengthen and expand. The Guam National Guard, today, has a very significant contribution to the defense of Guam and in support of our mission and I only see it expanding.”