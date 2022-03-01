USS Abraham Lincoln to visit Guam

PORT VISIT: Lt. Nicholas Yerkes, from Annapolis, Md., a landing signals officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, stands watch as an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 land on the flight deck. Abraham Lincoln will be arriving in Guam on March 2 for a port call to give personnel on board some time to relax. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Sherman/U.S. Navy