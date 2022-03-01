USS Abraham Lincoln to visit Guam

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Spruance are scheduled to stop at U.S. Naval Base Guam March 2.
Commissioned in 1989, the Abraham Lincoln is led by Commanding Officer Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt and is the flagship for CSG 3, based out of San Diego.
The carrier is expected to arrive port side at NBG on March 2. It departed departed San Diego on Jan. 3 with 5,100 crewmembers aboard and an air wing complement of 75 aircraft across the strike group. CSG 3 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to the press release.
The Spruance is a Carrier Strike Group 3 unit Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.
The USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Spruance will resupply, refuel and provide the crew time for rest and relaxation in the strike group's first port call. More than 16 of the strike group Sailors are Guam natives and are proud to be returning for a hometown visit.
Abraham Lincoln and Spruance have 100% vaccination rates and zero COVID cases onboard. All visiting military members will adhere to NBG and local government of Guam COVID-19 mitigation measures including mask wearing and social distancing. Minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission is a top priority for CSG 3.
Any person embarked aboard CVN 72 who experiences symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness or COVID-Like Illness (ILI/CLI) shall report to main medical during normal sick call ours for evaluation by a medical provider. Any visitor who experiences ILI/CLI shall not transit to or come aboard CVN 72.