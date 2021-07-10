Dozens of island residents flocked to the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport on Friday and while they picked up their boarding passes and got to board an airplane, they weren’t there to jet off to a new destination. They instead helped the island move a step closer to herd immunity by vaccinating at Gate 8. Guam's goal is to vaccinate 80% or 96,031 of adults 18 years old and older by July 21.
The “Vaccinate at Gate 8 - Destination: Guam Airport” drive was open to the first 200 participants age 12 and above.
During the event, The Guam Daily Post spoke with several island residents about why they chose to vaccinate at gate 8.
“I just love my island so much I want to help protect everyone, my culture and the people of Guam,” said 17-year-old Joseph Pangelinan, who was brought by his older sister, Ciara Taijeron, to get vaccinated.
Taijeron was already vaccinated when she learned about the vaccination drive at Gate 8.
“When I looked at the flyer I thought, 'Wow, this would be a really good experience.' I never seen anything like this before and I think that it's like an attention grabber for people to come and get vaccinated ... especially the refreshments. (At) University of Guam and Public Health, I haven’t seen anything like that. ... something like that would get people to come out more,” Taijeron said.
Airport Deputy Executive Manager Ricky Hernandez said he was excited to welcome island residents to the airport.
“We are here for the community and today’s vaccination effort is really us trying to be part of the solution to achieve herd immunity,” Hernandez said. "Airport staff, TSA, the Guam Fire Department, Guam Customs and Quarantine, the Guam National Guard and United Airlines came together to provide a travel experience filled with the 'Hafa Adai' spirit to those getting vaccinated."
Participants picked up their boarding passes at the United Airlines counter, passed through airport screening and were directed to Gate 8 where entertainment and light refreshments were waiting.
“We were trying to create an experience because the governor of Guam has been providing convenience, providing financial incentives and so we wanted to create an experience with the vaccination clinic,” Hernandez said.
Once at Gate 8, Guam National Guard members administering the vaccines did their best to ensure the vaccination experience was quick and stress-free.
“It was amazing, it's a great experience. I am really glad I will be able to help everyone and not spread COVID-19,” Pangelinan said.
The Vaccinate at Gate 8 event offered four time slots for up to 200 vaccinations starting at 1 p.m.
By 2 p.m., a little more than 80 island residents had been vaccinated. The turnout, although low, was a good sign, according to Hernandez.
“It was really hard to get people to come to the vaccine event. The rate of people registering for vaccinations is lessening because there’s already a lot of people that are already fully vaccinated,” Hernandez said.
Those that did head to Gate 8 to vaccinate were also given a chance to tour the United aircraft where they had the opportunity to win prizes for vaccinating.
Jaylie Usitalee and Benson Laguana both won hotel vouchers valued at $100.
Those who vaccinated at Gate 8 are also eligible to win prizes in the VAX N’ Win program, which will hold two more raffle drawings, on July 14 and July 21.