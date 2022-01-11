Vaccination clinics offered at 6 GDOE schools this week

In the hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated, the after-school clinics will expand to six Guam Department of Education school sites this week.
The after-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics kicked off last week at two GDOE schools, Machanaonao Elementary and Astumbo Elementary schools.
“The purpose of these clinics really is to help facilitate vaccination for families but especially those students who are age 5 to 12 years old,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said during a recent media meeting.
There are 17,044 children on island who fall in this age bracket, of those roughly 13,000 attend public school.
On Monday, the Joint Information Center announced that after-school vaccination clinics would be offered at six GDOE school sites from 3-6 p.m. , according to the following schedule:
• Maria Ulloa Elementary School: 3 -6 p.m. Jan. 11
• D.L. Perez Elementary School: 3 -6 p.m. Jan. 12
• Finegayan Elementary School: 3:30-6 p.m. Jan. 13
• Captain H.B. Price Elementary School: 3-6 p.m. Jan. 18
• Upi Elementary School: 3-6 p.m. Jan. 19
• M.U.Lujan Elementary School: 3:30-6 p.m. Jan. 20
The after-school vaccination clinics are led by the Department of Public Health and Social Services with GDOE's support.
“As you know, the vaccines for the 5 to 12-year-olds was only recently approved in November and we're doing our best to just help our Public Health agency try to get as many school-aged children vaccinated as soon as possible, knowing that you know, another wave may be headed our way,” Fernandez said.
The clinics, while focused on vaccinating children, are open to the community. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are available a JIC release said.
For residents who would like to avail of the after-school vaccination clinics, first and second doses, as well as boosters are available.
Parents and guardians must bring their government-issued identification, the minor’s birth certificate, and legal guardianship documents, if applicable.