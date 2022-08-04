Smokers and people who vape may have one more reason to quit as the Federal Drug Administration intends to ban menthol and other flavored cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.
The FDA ban is part of an effort to discourage youth from smoking and vaping, as well as reduce tobacco-related health disparities.
“The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Additionally, the proposed rules represent an important step to advance health equity by significantly reducing tobacco-related health disparities.”
But not everyone is on board with the proposed ban. Individuals like Theseus Mendiola, a former smoker who turned to electronic cigarettes, are opposed.
“A huge 'No.' A huge 'No.' Based on the history and the reason why I even started vaping in the first place, like thousands and thousands others, was to get off of cigarettes. It was all about harm reduction, so I am completely against it as a user,” Mendiola said.
Mendiola isn’t just a consumer, he also owns three vape shops on island, Vape Escape, which would be impacted by the FDA ban.
“As a business, if they were to go through with this, every vape shop on island is done. That’s what we sell is flavors that move people away from cigarettes,” Mendiola said.
The FDA recently expanded its authority to cover synthetic nicotine in electronic cigarettes, forcing manufacturers to comply with the same standards as other products that contain tobacco-based nicotine.
“I see no downside to eliminating menthol from cigarettes,” said Vaughan Rees, director of the Center for Global Tobacco Control at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “I think the U.S. is finally coming to grips with this long-standing issue, and I sincerely hope that the FDA takes decisive action on it.”
The FDA believes that eliminating options for menthol and flavors would decrease the appeal of smoking, particularly for youth and young adults.
“The combination of menthol’s flavor, sensory effects and interaction with nicotine in the brain increases the likelihood that youth who start using menthol cigarettes will progress to regular use. Menthol also makes it more difficult for people to quit smoking,“ an April release from the FDA said.
Mendiola, however, does not agree with the FDA’s reasoning behind the push for the ban on menthol and flavors.
“They like to include that it's attracting people to nicotine addiction, which, obviously, even in the recent FDA post concerning the menthol and flavor ban, they noted the nicotine is not the harmful part, but, the addictive part. That’s why they are trying to get people off of nicotine. But we have to ask ourselves … why are we trying to push people back to cigarettes? I am totally against it, I don’t want to go back to cigarettes. All this will do is open up a black market, or it will push people to non-menthol back to cigarettes, and we are back to square one again,” Mendiola said.
A ban would mean sales and taxes derived from the smoking alternative, would disappear, but the health crisis would remain.
“They are reducing their revenues and pushing people away from alternatives. They aren’t solving anything, really. They should just go harsher on the penalties for youth vaping and people selling it to them,” Mendiola said. “When has prohibition ever worked? We had alcohol prohibition back in the day and that didn’t work, it went straight to the black market.”
“Look at marijuana, too, prior to legalization of recreational cannabis we always had a black market and even more so today with the regulations for legalized cannabis, the black market is exceeding that. How many black market cannabis growers have they shut down in California and due to lax penalties?” he asked.
Mendiola believes the FDA’s approach is wrong.
“They should be looking more at penalties for distribution and sales to youth, not towards the companies or businesses that are following regulations,” Mendiola said.
As a Vape shop owner, enforcing a ban on menthol and flavored e-cigarettes would take him out of the market as a bulk of his revenue comes from the sale of these products.
“Ninety percent, 90%, I am not exaggerating. Everything that we have, because I do the purchasing, I source, so I know first hand how much is going out the door, and what products we are buying to replace, or new products to bring and it's 90%. There are pastry vapers but it's less than 10%,” Mendiola said.
The ban would not leave many options for business owners to stay in the industry.
“First thing I am going to have to do is close up shop and look for an alternative business. I have other businesses that I am actually working on right now in the U.S., but that will just push investment that we put into the local government somewhere else, which we are already starting to do,” he said.
On the local front, he has had no communication with local health officials since the FDA announced its intent in May.
“The only communication we had was with (Department of Public Health and Social Services) but that was a long time ago during 2019 because it's like every three or four years this subject comes back up,” Mendiola said.
The communication with Public Health was related to the Devali scare, which Mendiola used as an example of what could happen as a result of an FDA ban.
“They found that not to be vaping products, it was the illicit market. That’s just a fine example of what the federal government can look to expect after all this happens because you have to remember with the FDA all this ban that they are proposing, they are not going to penalize users,” he said.
The ban is geared towards manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and anyone who sells it, but, if the consumer gets their hands on it there is no penalty.
“Therein lies your answer. What’s going to end up happening is these guys are going to get the black market stuff … which will just ramp up the black market and then you are going to have unsafe products being spread everywhere,” Mendiola said. “You think they are going to check IDs? They are just going to make the problem worse.”
“Very big risk because they are not going to be beholden to regulations on the black market and the kids are going to find their ways to get it and if their concern is about children, then, hey, the stuff that we are producing or manufacturing is all regulated. There's no black market existing. But imagine once that happens and they start getting the kids, they are going to have a whole new mess on their hands,” Mendiola said.
He believes that law-abiding businesses should not be looped into the ban.
“They are trying to say that the flavors are attracting kids … but our staff is very adamant about checking IDs. It doesn’t matter, if you walk into our shop you are going to get ID’d. We have banned several people and these are older folks, gray hair, that have openly said, 'Oh, this is for my son or grandson.' It’s like, excuse me, how old is your grandson? And then we find out he’s 18, and we are like, you know what, you can’t purchase here anymore. To me it's more important that we follow these guidelines and keep this option open for smokers, not for youth,” Mendiola said. “We are not selling to the youth and this is where it's getting into the youth's hands and why they’re pushing this agenda. I mean you can test us all day, send us a mark every single day never tell us what time it is and I’ll tell you right off we are not selling to youth,” he said.
There are roughly 16 vape shops on island right now, and all of them, according to Mendiola would be forced into closure.
“Absolutely, once they do menthol that’s 50%, once they do flavors … we’re done, that’s 100%, that’s zero,” Mendiola said. “We could shift to non-menthol flavors, but the FDA stated menthol and flavors. Nobody vapes tobacco flavor. Anyone who smoked and then vaped and tried to smoke again, they’re appalled by the flavor of tobacco. So, yes we’d be done for. We could open a dispensary, but even at that, that market is closing in the U.S. There’s oversupply and massive taxes, by the time the business owner receives any profit, it's zilch.”
Mendiola’s partner and wife, Bistra Mendiola, said the FDA should focus on education instead.
“The Public Health authorities and FDA must educate the adults that are purchasing for minors and not disrupt an industry that is actually saving lives because, as we know, currently, globally, the leading causes of death is heart disease and cancer and a majority of these illness are linked to tobacco use,” Bistra Mendiola said. “We should focus our efforts on promoting a healthier and safer alternative and not shut down legal operations already regulated.”
Believing that the ban would open the flood gates to a myriad problems, Bistra Mendiola said she would appeal to local leaders for help to save their livelihood.
“I would appeal to the local authorities to consult first with the vaping industry before they adopt this regulation and I advise the legislature to look at certain sections in the Organic Act to petition the federal government to exclude us from this option,” she said.