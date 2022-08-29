September is Suicide Prevention Month and Victim Advocates Reaching Out (VARO) advocates remind the community that they are one phone call away for those victims of abuse who may be thinking about suicide.
“When someone is abused, especially by their husband or wife or intimate partner, they feel like it is a betrayal because this is someone that they loved and now this is somebody that’s abusing them. Mentally, it's like, 'How can this be happening?', especially the first time. It's 'What’s going on?', 'Why in the world would he or she do this?' … that’s the beginning part, that feeling of betrayal," Karen Carpenter VARO office manager said.
As it goes on, the abuse impacts the mentality, as the victim is blamed for almost everything.
“Over time they begin to believe it and many of our victims say, 'Well it happened but it's really my fault because' and they repeat what they’ve been told sometimes over the many years,” she said.
Domestic abuse comes in different forms, but whether it's physical or emotional, it all has an impact that can lead a victim to suicide ideation.
“They have no power over their own life so they don't feel like they can make any changes and so it really does begin to impact their mental health,” she said. “We see it and it's not unusual. I also want to add, in sexual assault, because that also is something we deal with, and see the same thing with both family violence, domestic violence and sexual assault, sometimes have suicide ideation.”
For many in these situations, a feeling of hopelessness consumes the victim leading to suicidal ideation.
“They don’t see that their life is ever going to get better and it's becoming intolerable to them because of all the put-downs they’ve had and just feels so worthless,” she said. “They start to believe that and worry if they are affecting their children and really feel like there’s no reason to go on.”
Jon Mendiola, VARO member, pointed out that services provided by VARO are client-led, which means the client must initiate the call for help before VARO can do anything.
“But, generally speaking, in our social community right now you see domestic violence on a daily basis. When it comes to suicide ideation I’ve seen it on a regular where I’ve had individuals who may or not have been friends just say, ‘You know, I don’t know if I can take it anymore,’" he said. “Many times it often trickles down to the children.”
Although VARO representatives are not counselors, they are gateways to getting the help needed.
“The ideations of suicide, it builds and it just continuously builds over the years, months, weeks, and seconds of their lives. So it's there, and when we get a call, the training that we go through is so intense that many times we learn what to listen for, so we know what type of compassion to give,” Mendiola said.
When a call to VARO comes in, on the receiving end is a human being with a heart.
“When we get those calls we listen to how they are explaining things and then we offer them resources with (Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center),” he said. “We have to refer them to the proper resource but just having training and that information helps us to better understand what resources we can provide these individuals. But, generally speaking, suicide ideation is everywhere, so is domestic violence.”
Over the last two years, times have been hard for everyone as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, building tensions and raising emotions.
“All of the stressors that we are feeling, they add to what we are already dealing with and suicide is one of the things, the ideations and suicide, in general, is something where people look at it and say, 'This is my only way out.' But as VARO advocates we’re here to say, ’No this is not your only way out,'" Mendiola said.
Every case of suicide ideation needs to be taken seriously and not brushed off. VARO advocates know that a few words can help an individual make a change in their minds and save a life.
“It's just allowing people to understand that there is probably someone out there that’s going through the same thing and, if not, there’s people there for you to lean onto,” he said.
VARO advocates have been trained on keywords to listen out for when talking with individuals who may have thoughts about suicide. Trigger phrases like, "I want out." When trigger words such as this are used, it prompts VARO to dig a little deeper.
“We take it a little further and ask, ‘What do you mean by, "You want out"?’ Then, you just get the talking and a lot of times, our clients, all they want is a listening ear, a heart with ears, that’s it. Just someone to listen and many times you’ll catch it,” Mendiola said.
There is another side of suicidal ideation as it relates to domestic violence, one which uses the act as a form of power over the abused.
“I did have a client one time that her partner, she was abused and said she was leaving and he said, 'I am going to kill myself if you leave,' which is not unusual. What she did was she called both his mother and sister and said, 'Can you come over and be with him because I am leaving,' and she didn’t want it to deter her,” Carpenter said.
She said the big thing is getting that person help and still make the move to leave the abusive situation, instead of giving in to the power move.
“Domestic abuse is about power and control. It's a way of the abuser because the victim doesn’t want him to die or commit suicide so it can be a way to convince the victim to stay. The tricky thing is determining whether it's just a tactic or if it's for real, … but we always take the threat of suicide seriously,” she said. “It doesn’t mean she has to stay but it does mean that he or she needs help."
Individuals with suicidal ideation are encouraged to call 988 or contact VARO.