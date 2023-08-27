A man charged with vehicular homicide in connection to the death of a bicyclist earlier this year will go to trial in October.
On Friday morning, Shawn Camacho Damian appeared in the Superior Court of Guam for a status hearing on his case related to the death of bicyclist Jeffry Ignacio. Damian was charged with vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony and violations of imprudent driving and insufficient clearance.
According to court documents, Damian was involved in an auto-bicycle collision on Feb. 15 on Route 16 in Barrigada, which resulted in the death of Ignacio on March 5. Damian allegedly hit Ignacio with his car. Ignacio "flew about 15 feet in the air" before hitting the ground, a witness said.
In the hearing, Judge Vernon Perez stated Damian is set to begin trial on Oct. 10.
There were no updates or questions from attorneys. Perez stated the prosecution has the "continuing obligation" to turn over discovery. Damian's attorney, Michael Phillips, said the government should be turning over all evidence without him having to request it.
"The government, at times, they've listened to what you say and then they say, 'What are we obligated to turn over?' and then they say, 'Well the defense counsel didn't file a motion,'" Phillips said, adding the prosecution often waits for the judge to rule on motions for evidence.
Phillips requested the prosecution turn over all evidence to save time.
"I expect the government to give you everything as quickly as possible, so as to avert surprise. ... I want a smooth trial. I want a fair trial," Perez said.
To conclude the hearing, Perez urged Damian, who is on pretrial release, to follow his conditions, such as not breaking any laws, otherwise Damian could face five to 25 years for committing a felony while on felony release.
Arrest and dismissal
According to Post files, Damian was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide in May, three months after the crash in February, after a lengthy investigation by the Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Section.
According to the complaint, Damian said "he did not see the bicyclist because 'it happened so fast.' ... He felt an impact but didn't know that he was struck and continued traveling in the outer lane."
The complaint also noted police met with the manager of Damian's work, who said Damian had been "acting odd" since he found out he was being pursued by the police. The manager said Damian wasn't replying to calls or texts and was using his personal vehicle to make deliveries instead of a company vehicle.
After Damian was charged, his case was dismissed without prejudice due to the complaint not alleging Damian committed an act "forbidden by law in operating or driving a vehicle," which is an element of the vehicular homicide charge.
Damian then was indicted in the Superior Court of Guam on July 27. Damian pleaded not guilty and asserted his right to a speedy trial.