Less than a week after arriving, Guam’s new chief medical examiner said he has caught up with the backlog generated from being without one for the past three years.
Dr. Jeffrey Nine made his first public appearance at a Monday morning press conference held at the Guam Police Department’s headquarters in Tiyan alongside chief of police Stephen Ignacio and Attorney General Leevin Camacho.
Nine said he was "very happy to be here" to continue his 26 years as a forensic pathologist, which has led him to work in the United States as well as three years in the Caribbean island of Dominica.
When explaining his reason for choosing Guam as his next place of employment, Nine said his background as an ordained minister made him feel like going where he's needed most and Guam "fit that bill."
"I think a lot of times people think you come to an island like this or you go to a remote area in pathology because something happened to you in the past. That is definitely not my case. ... I feel more called to places where there could be some need and more from my God, mission-minded approach," Nine said.
He also explained the "need" he wanted to help address was the effect on residents who, for the past few years, have had to wait longer for the completion of autopsies.
"It was breaking my heart to hear that these families were waiting for their loved ones and that was another big draw for me," said Nine, who started work on Thursday and since then has caught up on the backlog of work that needed to be done.
'Better place'
Over the past three years, Guam has had to secure the services of off-island medical examiners to conduct autopsies since the retirement of Dr. Aurelio Espinola in 2019.
With the arrival of Nine, both Ignacio and Camacho expressed how important it is to have an on-island medical examiner to "fill the gap" of law enforcement and prosecution.
"We'd have to wait for a medical examiner to come in from Honolulu - and thanks to that team for filling the gap - but sometimes schedules conflict and they're not able to come out the same week. We asked him and we'd have to wait two weeks or more sometimes just to coordinate expense, ... so I think we're in a lot better place now," said Ignacio.
In terms of prosecution, Camacho applauded GPD's efforts in the past years that has returned a "90% conviction rate" in homicide cases. But now with Nine on board, it can be even better, he believes.
"Sometimes (Nine) might go out to the scene and respond with the investigators and having a pathologist out in the field working with them as a team to figure out what they need to determine cause of death to help the investigation, that's going to improve our prosecutions," Camacho said.