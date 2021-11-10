As the island community prepares for Veterans Day, one veteran said understanding is one of the best ways we can honor the sacrifices these men and women in uniform have made and continue to make.
“Veterans such as myself we don’t expect the thanks, we just expect sometimes a little bit of an understanding,” said GotYour671 Vice President Roy Gamboa. GotYour671 is a local veterans organization that looks to solve "some of our society’s biggest challenges," according to their website.
“That there’s a lot of things that we are going through that we are dealing with on a daily basis. We may not have the scars physically, but, there’s a lot of challenges.
“Just have a little understanding that some veterans are the way they are because of the things they’ve seen, the things they’ve had to do in the name of our island and defense of our country,” Gamboa said.
November has been declared Veteran’s month, in honor of military service members who have made sacrifices so that Americans can enjoy freedoms not available in other countries around the world.
Honoring veterans
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero held a proclamation signing, during which she and other elected officials thanked veterans for their service.
Some of those leaders have walked the path of a soldier, and are veterans themselves, like Jose San Agustin, retired Marine, chairman of the Guam Veteran’s Commission, and administrator of the Veterans Affairs Office.
“Today, marks a significant event … As a veteran, you have volunteered to serve our great nation so that we can enjoy the freedom that we enjoy today,” San Agustin said.
Veterans fought for the nation leaving behind their families, sacrificing the time with their families for missions abroad, he said. He recognized the experiences that many veterans have gone through while serving the country might have lasting effects.
“Those scars will never go away,” he said. “You can be certain that your dedication and sacrifices to defend our great nation will never be forgotten.”
For years, veterans on island have struggled to receive benefits. San Agustin like other local leaders committed to continue working with veterans, and veteran’s organizations to tackle the challenges they face in the civilian world through better services.
According to Gamboa, the last few years have been positive for veterans on island. The administration has reached out to the Hawaiian VA office, committed to having a veteran’s wing in the new hospital, and used a federal grant to train more service representatives to assist veterans.
“I think this has come a long way compared to what was done in the past,” Gamboa said.
Getting a good count
He estimates that there are between 20,000 to 24,000 veterans on island but, there are only four active veterans service representatives to handle the queue.
“When you’re trying to process more than 20,000 veterans on the island and only four representatives it's very difficult and frustrating. Recently, the Guam State Clearing House office in partnership with the Guam Veterans Affairs office applied for and received a grant to train 10 additional VSOs to help veterans process their claim for health benefits and compensation,” Gamboa said.
He looks forward to more strides made in assisting veterans, especially now that the Veteran’s Commission is working together.
“There’s been a positive swing in the monthly meetings that take place. I’ve attended those meetings and we’ve shifted it from a bickering session (to) moving forward,” Gamboa said.
Every veteran’s organization was asked to make a solid commitment to assist the Guam Veterans Affairs office in counting veterans on island to they can better determine what resources are needed.
Gamboa said there’s no way to force a veteran to be counted, veterans organizations on island can only encourage them to register so that federal funding is increased.
“Good, bad or ugly, we all swore to protect and defend our island and our country. This is a great month for you to stand up and be recognized for the sacrifices that you’ve done. If you raised your right hand you are my brother or my sister. If you need to seek help there are organizations like GotYour671, we will assist.” Gamboa said. “Its a great time to be a veteran for our country and our island. It’s something that every veteran should be proud of. This is our challenge to say come and get counted, and participate with our efforts.”