I Hinanao I Magahet Yan I Ininna Guam is holding a veterans benefits boot camp to help “our island’s heroes” navigate the unknown after service to ensure vets know their benefits and get the resources they deserve.
Vince Borja, president of HMI Guam, believes the boot camp is an opportunity to give back to those who have served and will provide veterans with the tools and coaching they need to understand the claim process.
“We guide our veterans through every step of the process, from creating a VA account, filing the claim, collecting the evidence, partnering with doctors in the community who were veterans who assist with the medical portion, and even after the VA sends a decision, and they may need help with an appeal, we coach them through that as well,” Borja told the Guam Daily Post.
Interested veterans will hear from experienced claims coaches, ask questions and receive personalized assistance. Multiple topics will be covered - disability claims, health care benefits and pension benefits, according to a release.
“If you ask most veterans why they have not filed a claim, especially those who were injured during their time in service, or a veteran who maybe had an injury and was OK during their time in service, but their condition has worsened over time, most will tell you that they attempted to reach out to the VA or try to get help with filing their claims and ... get the (runaround) until they give up,” said Borja.
Borja said the boot camp can especially benefit Vietnam veterans and the island’s manåmko' who maybe filed a claim decades ago and got denied.
“A lot has change(d) with the rules, and even with the recent passage of the PACT Act last year, some injuries or medical conditions from their time in service 20–30 years ago may not have been covered by the VA and is now covered,” said Borja. “Which is why we always tell every veteran to just apply.”
Filing claims confusing
In his time with HMI Guam, Borja said he has seen many veterans who had trouble navigating the claims portal and has even heard of veterans getting conflicting responses from organizations.
“It gets very confusing and is always constantly changing," he said.
A veteran can go to the local VA office in Asan and then go to the VA office in Tiyan and get different answers, he said.
“Most veterans who have tried have more than likely (given) up because there’s a lot of information and a lot of runaround. Our manåmko', especially because most things are online, ... we definitely have to be more hands on with them,” continued Borja.
Borja believes this one-on-one opportunity to gain information in a single event will help veterans get the answers they have been searching for, the answers they deserve.
“There’s a lot to learn and a lot of different resources when it comes to veteran benefits,” said Borja.
He said another thing veterans have found confusing is the time difference between Guam and the U.S. mainland.
“It affects the VA website because when it is nighttime in the states, it's daytime for us. So, the system tends to act crazy a lot and most veterans will again get frustrated and give up,” said Borja.
Spots filling up
According to Borja, spots for the bootcamp are beginning to fill up. It normally has about 30–50 people in attendance. In February, about 70 veterans signed up.
“We had to turn away some. ... Right now, we have about 25 people signed up and (we're) trying to put a cap at 45 people because aside from the veteran, the veteran would normally bring a spouse or child to help explain things for them. Or the spouse, especially the elders, also come to learn what benefits are available for them as well,” said Borja.
The veterans benefits boot camp is held once a month, normally over three days. This month’s event will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 15-17 at the Chalan Pago mayor’s office. It's open to all veterans in Guam who wish to attend and is free of charge.
“We also provide a Zoom link for all our boot camps for those who can’t physically be there as well,” said Borja.