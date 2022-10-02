A 12-bed unit for Guam veterans could become a reality at the Guam Memorial Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Unit as earnest discussions are in progress.
The Guam Memorial Hospital and SNU met with representatives from the Office of the Governor of Guam, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care Systems to discuss the potential of establishing a space for Guam veterans who still need treatment upon returning home.
"No firm plans have been established at this point, but we continue to meet with the VA Pacific Islands Health Care Systems for earnest discussions regarding what requirements would be necessary to establish a unit for our returning soldiers,” GMHA spokeswoman Cindy Hanson told The Guam Daily Post.
The effort to establish a 12-bed unit is a need that organizations that support veterans, such as Got Your Six71, hope becomes a reality.
"Plans to establish a 12-bed unit for Guam's soldiers is a much-needed and very welcome prospect. Should the administration, its agencies, and the VAPIHCS make this a reality, our soldiers and veterans will be more inclined to seek the help they rightfully deserve,” said Roy Gamboa, Got Your Six71 vice president.
Coming back to the island and adjusting to civilian life can be a difficult transition for veterans who have seen combat. Guam veterans have limited options on island for medical care and often need to travel off island to receive treatment.
"Currently, our veterans and soldiers must be treated in Hawaii for acute PTSD and related mental health concerns. With little to no family support in Hawaii, the progress for recovery can be hampered by this additional stress. Any news to improve veteran and family services directly on Guam is welcome news that aids the mission of Got Your Six71,” Gamboa said.
Since the unit is in the early stages of development, no details were readily available about a timeline for development or the types of medical services the unit would provide to veterans.
Currently, the SNU has 40 licensed long-term care beds.
"Our Skilled Nursing Unit, located in Barrigada Heights, provides patients with long-term rehabilitative care," according to GMHA's website, which also stated: "The Unit is staffed with a medical director, unit coordinator, social services, dietary, rehabilitation, facilities, environmental and security staff."