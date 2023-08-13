Three individuals who died as a result of fatal traffic crashes this week have been identified.
On Friday afternoon, the Guam Police Department released the identities of a man and woman who died after colliding with a power pole in Asan on Aug. 6 and a woman who died in a traffic crash near the Yigo Pay-Less Supermarket on Monday.
According to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, the man and woman involved in the Asan crash were Neil Dolor, 51, from Dededo, and Juliet Dolor, 87, from Santa Rita. Savella confirmed with The Guam Daily Post they were mother and son.
At about 5 a.m. on Aug. 6, police officers responded to a single car collision on Route 1 by Asan Beach Park and Limtiaco Circle. Neil Dolor and Juliet Dolor were immediately taken to the hospital for serious and critical injuries.
Guam Highway Patrol detectives learned Neil Dolor was driving a blue sedan on Marine Corps Drive before veering off the roadway near Limtiaco Circle and colliding with a power pole.
Neil Dolor and Juliet Dolor were pronounced dead later in the day, according to GPD.
Savella confirmed the investigation remains open.
Yigo
The woman involved in the Aug. 7 crash near Yigo Pay-Less was identified as 30-year-old Jackueline Bebout from Mataguac, Yigo, according to Savella.
Detectives learned Bebout was speeding in a silver sedan eastbound on Marine Corps Drive, passing Hafa Adai Market, when she collided with another vehicle in the inner eastbound lane.
Bebout lost control of the car, veered off the roadway and hit a berm in front of Pay-Less before the vehicle went airborne and collided with several parked cars, finally coming to a stop in front of Island Girl Coffee Shop, Savella stated.
Bebout was the lone occupant of the car and was ejected during the collision. She was found within the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at Guam Regional Medical City at 2:43 p.m.
A separate release issued by GPD indicated Bebout was suspected to be involved in a stabbing at Guam Home Center and was fleeing the scene before crashing.
Investigations into the crash and the stabbing remain open and ongoing, according to Savella.